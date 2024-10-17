Final day of Kenya DP Gachagua impeachment trial

The Senate began its second and final day of the impeachment against Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday.

The trial is being conducted before the full House of the Senate after it abandoned a process to set up an 11-member committee to investigate the charges.

The National Assembly voted to impeach DP Gachagua last Tuesday, on 11 charges which included corruption, undermining the government and stirring ethnic hatred.

At the trial’s opening on Wednesday, Gachagua stood in the Senate chamber as each charge was read aloud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Should the Senate uphold the impeachment, at least two-thirds of the 67-member House must vote in favour of the motion.

If the impeachment is approved, he will be barred from holding public office.

The Senate is expected to debate the motion on Thursday evening at the conclusion of the trial before voting on it.

The Senate may extend proceedings to Friday, the final day allowed by law.