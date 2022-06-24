Advertisement

Retraction: EU transit visas

Friday June 24 2022
A Kenya Airways ground crew checks in passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi on August 1, 2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Editor's note: We have removed this story by Business Daily following its retraction. 

