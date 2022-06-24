Advertisement The East African News East Africa Retraction: EU transit visas Friday June 24 2022 A Kenya Airways ground crew checks in passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi on August 1, 2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG Advertisement By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author Editor's note: We have removed this story by Business Daily following its retraction. Advertisement In the headlines Scotland retains Commonwealth SG seat in rare contest Baroness Patricia Scotland will retain her seat as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat for the next four years. How food and milk will bring peace to conflicts in Africa On a continent where ethnic, regional, and religious divisions have weakened democracy and frayed nations, food is one of the most bipartisan... Ethiopia says Tigray fuel shortage 'a myth'Swahili smash for Naomi Osaka's new ventureWorld leaders descend on Kigali for CHOGMDar to crackdown on illegal Kenyan MaasaisSA to develop first African-owned Covid vaccine