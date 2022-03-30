Wadu goes solo on journey through 30 years of his work

By KARI MUTU More by this Author

Walter Njuguna Mbugua, aka Sane Wadu, took a circuitous route into the world of art and has not stopped painting for over 30 years. He worked as a teacher, court clerk, writer and actor, but none of these allowed him the expression he was looking for.

“I will not say I became an artist. I was born an artist,” he said in an interview. “I wanted to be heard, to be understood.”

A solo exhibition of his collected works is showing at the Nairobi Contemporary Arts Institute (NCAI). This non-profit art space, which opened in January, is the brainchild of UK-based Kenyan artist Michael Armitage. Wadu, 68, is the first artist to feature at NCAI.

Wadu started painting in the 1980s, which is when he acquired the pseudonym Sane. People thought he was insane to leave a paying job for an unknown path, but he was quite certain of his sanity.

“Those things that you feel are locking themselves up inside, you should try to push them out of you," he says.

As a self-taught artist, Wadu worked hard to prove his ability against school-trained peers. Ruth Schaffner, now late, then owner of Gallery Watatu, recognised his potential and through her support he held exhibitions and sold his work locally and overseas.

“Every artist is equal as long as it is your personal self-consciousness expressed,” he says.

I Hope So is curated to give viewers an understanding of Wadu’s works from his earlier years to date. Walking through the gallery you can see how his distinctive, animated style has evolved. Wadu is known for his thick brush strokes, a variety of styles, the study of different subjects and the diverse media that he uses including oils, watercolours, woodcut prints and paper.

Socio-economic issues, nature, colonialism, street workers, rural life, religion — Wadu’s interest in society is broad. The suffering of ordinary people features frequently. Figurative narration characterises much of his work and his colours are often rendered in muted tones.

A Dream in the World, by Sane Wadu. PHOTO | KARI MUTU

The distressed mother and six children in Hopeless Future from 1985 articulate the oppression, poverty and social-economic tensions of Kenya in that era. Bless This Our Daily Bread, a watercolour painting on paper from 1984, explores Christian stories through local lenses. The black Christ depicted here, with dreadlocks and a beard much like Wadu’s, is praying over bread and fish, flanked symbolically on either side by an oversized eye and ear.

Among his illustrations of landscapes and solitary animals is a mixed media picture from 1997 of an ant bear feeding in the night. If you look closely into Less Nectar, 2004, you can see the bees and muted faces surrounding the yellow sunflower.

A black-and-white wall mural titled Beast of Burden is taken from a 1998 woodcut print on paper. Among the heavily laden donkeys in a village setting created in woodcut on paper, Wadu has drawn an animal with the upper body of a woman, pointing to the burdens and inequalities faced by African women.

Wadu has a strong egalitarian nature, passing on his knowledge to others. Together with his wife, he started the Sane Wadu Trust in 2010 in his home town of Naivasha, to upskill local artists and build capacity among underprivileged youth.

I Hope So is on until the end of March.