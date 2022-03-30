Brave’s world of fantasy art celebrates the human form

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

Brave Rumariza alias Brave Tangz’s recent collection is an exercise of his imagination and contemplation of Erotic Art, a genre barely practiced by anyone else in Rwanda.

Dubbed Travelling through my Mind II, the exhibition is a collection of paintings on canvas adorning the walls of the Indiba Art Space in Kimihurura.

The artist takes the audience into a world of fantasy. The collection has two sections. One is the creations inspired by his imagination, and which he describes thus; “Each painting represents images I have come face-to-face with as I travel mentally.”

These are mainly experimental and creative erotic images, featuring a sequence of male and female private body parts. The artist explains that this is a celebration of the human form.

Genitalia

Other paintings titled Science, constituting of semi-abstract images of genitalia. He paints his way into the initiation of human life, which according to the artist, sprouts from these body organs.

“Painting of such images wasn’t received well before,” said the artist.

In 2018, when he tested the waters with his erotic art, he was labelled a deviate. “But, which I find strange since we still can observe them,” he adds.

Back then when he was still under Yego Arts Gallery and didn’t exhibit erotic art following criticism, which prompted him to work privately till recently. “From my social media posts of these paintings, I received motivating comments which prompted me to create more,” Tangz explained.

Futuristic

The second section of this exhibition is his fusion of the cow animal parts and machinery to emerge as an abstract painting.

One of the paintings titled The Cow depicts a huge animal-shaped structure, where the cow's udder is conjoined to pipes, which run to a collective outlet. It is like gigantic milk harvesting equipment to be invented at some future.

The Boat is a true reflection of a real boat, but with extensive modifications of pipes from within, while its outlet is a cow udder shape. His debut exhibition in 2018 and hosted by Buregeya Art Studio in Nyarutarama shone a light on how his craft has evolved. Dubbed Travelling through my Mind I, the exhibition was entirely of installations, yet his latest presents only acrylic paintings.

His style experiments with colours in a mild form, with figurative styling of abstract images, but with a closeness to realism as well.

The exhibition also positions this self-made artist as one who is cautious about nature, but with a real passion for creation way from ‘Art by the Book.’

Having started his career in 2013, aged 14, the artist’s practice was housed by the then Yego Art Gallery in Kimihurura, where he experimented mainly with acrylics, oil paints while painting on canvas before picking an interest in sculptural art.