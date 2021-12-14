Music production: Bringing women into the mix

By GILBERT MWIJUKE More by this Author

As the co-founder of Kampala-based record label East African Records, David Cecil has worked with several artistes and producers in the region for more than 10 years.

In that time, he has only met two women music producers, leading him to conclude that female music producers in East Africa are “around 0.0001 per cent”.

This low number, he says, inspired him to train them at his recording studio in Muyenga, Kampala.

“We wanted to address the lack of female producers in Uganda,” Cecil said. “We’re missing out on their input in the studio.”

Joe Harris, one of the music production tutors at East African Records, says women should be given opportunities to craft beats because music is all about creating and trying out new talents.

Cecil’s idea is to introduce aspiring producers to the elements they need to learn, and develop the confidence to start working on their own.

“Some of the girls we have here are impressive. They have absorbed the information quite well and they can make good music producers,” said Harris.

For women singers, a female producer would be the best option because “they would feel more free working with someone who can understand them, who can understand what a male producer cannot,” said Nittie Namakula, a trainee.

According to Cecil, most producers need between two-four years of experience to gain the skills.

“Greatness in music production comes in two aspects — creativity and technical prowess ,” he said.