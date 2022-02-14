Uganda’s hotel sector perks up to celebrate season of love

By GILBERT MWIJUKE More by this Author

The Covid-19 pandemic sent almost all sectors of the economy into a tailspin, but in Uganda the travel industry was hit hardest.

The businesses that survived have been on the recovery path since the end of last year, and are expected to reap from the Valentine’s Day boom.

Last month, Uganda finally fully reopened, and lifted all travel restrictions. Once again the hospitality industry is offering Valentine’s Day packages at discounted rates to entice domestic travellers.

Online media is awash with adverts by local service providers offering Valentine’s Day romantic getaways at reduced prices.

“Valentine’s Day is the first major holiday since the economy was fully reopened in January — especially nightlife. We are expecting improved hotel bookings as the public can now move freely,” said Jean Byamugisha, CEO of the Uganda Hotel Owners Association. She is optimistic that with the Valentine’s Day boost, hotels can attain the 40 per cent occupancy rate by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The Sheraton Kampala Hotel, is offering a three-course dinner at Ush300,000 ($85) for two — inclusive of a bottle of wine, a flower and chocolate.

Lovers will be treated to free live musical performances and romantic walks in the property’s vast gardens. Discounted accommodation is offered.

The five star Protea Hotel by Marriott Skyz, is pitching its Love in the Skyz package, offering a room with dinner, spa treatment and a bottle of House Wine for two at Ush878,000 ($250).

Doreen Kyalisiima, a marketing executive at the Kampala Serena Hotel, the hotel’s Ush1,160,000 ($330) bed and breakfast package now comes with free one-hour massage for two.