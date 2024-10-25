Tobong'u Lore: A fete that blends peace and tourism

In Kenya’s vast Turkana County, the old tale is about cattle rustling and hardship. But sometimes this place becomes a heartbeat of culture, song and dance, bringing together people from Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia.

This week, a decade-old cultural festival began where people will forget about old foes and make fun.

The Turkana Tourism and Cultural Festival was formally launched in August 2014 at St Patrick’s Primary School Kanam Kemer in Lodwar.

Then, as it is now, officials thought of something different, away from livestock or warrior-like stuff. They thought of something to bring lasting peace, fun, and most importantly bring in new money from tourism. It had mostly worked.

Officially, the government here says the main objective is to promote peaceful coexistence between Turkana herdsmen and neighbouring communities.

Josphat Nanok, then Turkana County Governor, now Deputy Chief of Staff at State House says he wanted to achieve this aim through preserving and celebrating values and cultural heritage such as food, attire, songs, and dances that were common among Iteso, Karamajong and Jie from Uganda, Nyangatom from Ethiopia and Toposa from South Sudan commonly referred to as the Ateker because they speak the same language.

Locally, it is known as Tobong'u lore which means ‘welcome back home.’ Turkana is the area where Kenyan government often claims is the cradle of mankind because the Turkana Boy was found here, a skeleton of what is believed to be early man to walk these shores.

It was discovered in 1984 at Nariokotome village on the shores of Lake turkana and is estimated to have been 1.6 million years old.

Seeing a tourism opportunity, the county administration said visitors would help boost tourism earnings as the fete has been attracting top leaders from Kenya Uganda, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

President William Ruto and Turkana East MP Nicholas Ngikolong Ngikor (right) join traditional dancers in a jig during the Turkana Tourism and Cultural Festival The Tobong'u Lore in Lodwar town, Turkana County on October 25, 2024 Photo credit: PCS

The idea is to also market other sites like Lake Turkana's sandy beaches, Central Island National Park, Kalokol Pillar site, and Kenyatta House and detention camp for founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and other political detainees were held.

The event sometimes heals political wounds too. Last year's event was held amid local political tension after current Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement had sharply disagreed with Turkana South MP Ariko Namoit and his Turkana North counterpart Nabuin Ekuwom who were also elected on the same party ticket.

Some goons even attacked political leaders arriving here for the event.

This year, politicians have largely shifted alliances, with their parties working together at national level.

And Governor Lomorukai has promised to lead “a transformative agenda in Turkana” by leveraging the region’s rich cultural heritage and vast natural resources to drive development and foster peace.

He said he has employed cultural diplomacy to achieve peace along Turkana’s internal and international borders.

"One such initiative for peace during this year's festival is the Sports for Peace Tournament, a flagship initiative, bringing together youth from the Toposa, Nyangatom, Karamoja, and Pokot communities in a spirit of unity.