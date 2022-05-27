Mohamed Ali: Pot washer turned gourmet chef

By KARI MUTU More by this Author

Executive chef Mohamed Yakat Ali is the mastermind behind the menu overhaul at the luxury Tribe Hotel in Nairobi. When tasked with creating a whole new menu for the hotel’s reopening in February, following a Covid-19 closure, he took the enormous challenge positively.

“After all those years, I finally landed an opportunity to be the one creating the menu. It was a learning journey for me,” he said.

Apart from some refresher courses at Kenya Utalii College on hospitality, Chef Mohamed, as everyone calls him, has gained all his knowledge from experience.

Yet he has a flair for taking ordinary Kenyan meals/ingredients and uplifting them to world-class standards.

For him it is all about innovating with readily available ingredients, even when cooking well-known dishes such as ugali or samosas. “These foods are everywhere so I think, how do we make them in a different way so that people will enjoy and make them come here?”

Instead of the usual mutton dish stewed with onions, tomatoes, and supermarket spice blends he opted for tender lamb meat and his own mix of spices, “to change that perspective so that the flavours match,” he said. Consequently, Kondoo Mchuzi (lamb stew) became one of the most popular dishes at the Tribe Hotel.

Chef Mohamed took cue from the Tribe Hotel’s name to showcase a wider experience. “Ours is not only Kenyan food but African cuisine, so we take spices from or a dish from other places and make it into our own.”

He used Ethiopian berbere spice to flavour the poached Lamu crab. Moringa, better known as an herbal supplement, has been cooked into a creamy vegetable soup with broccoli. Italian ravioli is stuffed with beef karanga or sukuma wiki. He crafted a club sandwich that uses mandazi instead of bread slices.

He innovated the breakfast menu by removing the hotel buffet and offering an a la carte menu. Individual ‘breakfast towers’ were introduced with plates of cut fruit, cereals, assorted pastries, cold cuts of cured duck and smoked fish with cream cheese, tartare and hummus dips. “The waiter asks about any allergies or vegetarian needs and also takes the order for eggs and sausages.”

Nostalgia

Mohamed started his illustrious career as a kitchen steward at the Jacaranda Hotel in Nairobi 20 years ago, washing dishes and mopping floors. After eight months he was made a kitchen apprentice where he learned all aspects of commercial cooking for two and-a-half years. When they would not give him a job, he quit and found a job elsewhere. A few months later, he was recalled to the Jacaranda for formal employment.

Beginning as a commis chef, the lowest level, Mohamed worked his way up to chef de partie in charge of the hotel’s busy Pizza Garden restaurant. From there on his career took off and he worked at various hotels and restaurants in Kenya and Uganda. In 2017, Chef Mohamed joined the Tribe Hotel as the Executive Sous Chef in charge of the kitchen.

Mohamed did not plan on becoming a chef. “My father used to cook a lot when I was young and my grandfather did the same, and I enjoyed cooking with them. When I entered the hotel kitchen, I just started loving it,” said Mohamed.

Over the years he has worked under experienced chefs, learning and picking up ideas. Some of the dishes he creates today are inspired from cooking with his father as a child.

“I remember the way we cooked.”

Reinventing a whole new menu and keeping hotel guests happy is no piece of cake. Quality and consistency, Mohamed says, has been one of the greatest challenges especially since day-to-day cooking is done by others in the team.