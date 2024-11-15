East African artists throng this year’s edition of Venice Biennale

Artists from Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda are among creatives from all over the world participating at the 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Italy.

Popularly known as the Venice Biennale Arte, it opened on April 20 and will end on November 24. The exhibition under the theme “Stranieri Ovunque — Foreigners Everywhere,” is taking place in the Central Pavilion (Giardini) and in the Arsenale, presenting two sections: The Nucleo Contemporaneo and the Nucleo Storico in the port city of Venice. The eight-month exhibition is curated by Adriano Pedrosa and organised by La Biennale di Venezia.

It is drawn from a series of works started in 2004 by the Paris-born Claire Fontaine’s collective. The works consist of neon sculptures in different colours that market ‘Foreigners Everywhere’. The phrase comes from the name of a Turin collective who fought racism and xenophobia in Italy in the early 2000s.

“Wherever you go and wherever you are, you will always encounter foreigners; they/we are everywhere. No matter where you find yourself, you are always truly, and deep inside, a foreigner,” said Pedrosa.

The Biennale Arte 2024 has favoured artists who have never participated in the exhibition — though a number of them may have been featured in a national pavilion, or a collateral event.

We are one

The exhibition includes 88 national participations. Four countries are participating for the first time. They are Benin, Ethiopia, Tanzania, DR Timor Leste, Nicaragua, Panama and Senegal.

The exhibition presents 331 artists and collectives from 80 countries, including Hong Kong, Palestine, and Puerto Rico, reflecting how artists have always traveled.

Uganda is participating under the theme “Wan Acel”, Alur for “We are one”. The Ugandan pavilion at the Bragora Gallery, Castello 3496, curated by Elizabeth Acaye Kerunen, features works by the Artisan Weavers’ Collective, Taga Nuwagaba, Sana Gateja, Xenson Ssenkaba, Jose Hendo, and Odur Ronald.