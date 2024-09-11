I’m an art collector; my trove reflects my personal journey 

By Barbara Barungi More by this Author

Engaging with artworks gives me a sense of serenity and a deeper appreciation of my African roots. Contemporary African art is my identity on the global platform, and a great source of pride. I am obsessively drawn to the beauty of aesthetics, much like Oscar Wilde.

My passion for art collection has its humble beginnings in the influence of a friend in Canada who first introduced me to Ugandan artist David Kibuuka more than 30 years ago.

Kibuuka’s powerful portrayal of African women going about their daily tasks in the market, as mothers, or in celebration as dancers, gripped my attention.

It is, therefore, no surprise that in my private collection Kibuuka’s artworks feature prominently.

My private collection reflects my personal life journey and travels across the African continent over the past three decades.

I now live in Nigeria and have acquired some timeless pieces by important artists such as Bruce Onobrakpeya, Jimoh Buraimoh and Duke Asidere.

In recent years I have begun to rediscover my country Uganda through art.

This journey led me to become a member of the Contemporary Art Society of Uganda (Casu), which is dedicated to fostering art collection in Uganda as well as supporting the growth of the art ecosystem to evolve into a meaningful interaction between Ugandan artists, galleries and collectors.

A leading Ugandan gallery owner and founding member of Casu, Daudi Karungi, has been instrumental in drawing on our conscience to be more intentional in our quest to nurture the Ugandan art scene.

And he has shared his personal reflections in three buckets, so to speak, that I would like to highlight as I persist in my journey as an intentional collector at a very exciting time for African art.

Casu artworks on display for collectors at an exhibition in Kampala. BARBARA BARUNGI

The act of collecting art is a deeply personal and rewarding experience. Each piece you acquire becomes a part of your story, reflecting your tastes, emotions, and values.

The thrill of discovering a new artist, the satisfaction of finding a work that speaks to you, and the pleasure of seeing your collection grow over time – all of that contributes to the unique joy of being an art collector.

This process of curation allows you to shape a collection that, more than just a compilation of objects, is a visual narrative of your journey as an art enthusiast.

Surrounding yourself with art transforms your living space into a sanctuary of beauty and inspiration.

Art has the power to elevate the ambience of any room, creating an environment that balances the comfort of home with the stimulation of the outside world.

Whether it's a serene landscape that brings peace or an abstract piece that sparks creativity, art enriches your daily life.

It serves as a constant source of inspiration, a reminder of the world beyond your walls, and a reflection of the diverse experiences and emotions that shape our lives.

When you purchase a piece of art, you are doing more than acquiring an object; you are investing in the artist who created it.

Your support helps artists continue to pursue their passion, develop their craft, and share their vision with the world.

This patronage is essential for artists to sustain their careers, especially in a field where financial stability can be elusive.

By collecting art, you become a vital part of the art community, fostering creativity and contributing to the cultural landscape.

Knowing that your purchase has a direct impact on an artist's journey adds a meaningful dimension to the act of collecting.

As Karungi, the founder of Afriart Gallery, has said, “These benefits highlight how art collecting is not just about ownership but about engaging with art on a deeper level – finding joy, inspiration, and purpose in the pieces you choose to bring into your life.”

As a collective, members of Casu enjoy a camaraderie cemented by their love of the visual arts. Some enjoy sharing this passion with their families, in particular the younger generation; others find delight in traveling for art; and everyone gets some kind of high from sharing new acquisitions.

Autonomous Dress by Charlene Komuntale (artist) from Barbara's private collection. The artwork was exhibited at the recent annual Casu event in Kampala. BARBARA BARUNGI

The key criteria of being a member of Casu is that each member must acquire at least one piece by a Ugandan artist each year.

This has led most of us to the discovery and support of the diverse talent of both established and emerging artists such as Richard Atugonza, Mona Taha, Charlene Komuntale, Emmie Nume, Odur Ronald, Letaru Dralega, Matt Kayem and Samson Ssenkaaba (Xenson).

And it goes without saying that one must add to their collection a Theresa Musoke or a Sanaa Gateja or a Mugalula Mukiibi, to mention a few greats, if and when they are affordable. But, at Casu, we aim to nurture a culture of really rolling up our sleeves and tangibly and emotionally engaging with art.

We believe that this is the only way Ugandan artists and art will be more appreciated, recognised and celebrated: We have to get personally involved and take some responsibility for growing our own art community and market.

The alternative is really grim, as Eva Kavuma notes while underscoring the trend where great artists in our own community get ignored and are “discovered” by foreign collectors.

The artists become overnight global sensations and Ugandans only get to know of them through social media.

By that time, we have already been left in the cold, unable to access their works for reasons of price and distance. This is a pitiful situation that, together, we want to rectify.

Casu’s aim is to nurture a community where Ugandan art and artists are part of our DNA.

As Casu members, we feel we are doing our part and have taken on an additional role as mentors of those who wish to be part of this growing community and will endeavour to share experiences and provide a platform for sharing to a wider audience.

The Casu annual events and the Talk Series is a way of positioning Ugandan collectors in a more regional and global setting, and we have been able to attract and learn from the fountain of knowledge of some key players within the art space including Victor Ehikhamenor (Nigerian visual artist and writer), Danda Jaroljmek (founder of Nairobi’s Circle Art Gallery), Nicholas Logsdail (founder of Lisson Gallery, UK).

Casu has also made its mark at Lagos Art X, the largest fair in West Africa and an event at which Afriart Gallery participates to showcase Ugandan art. In addition, some Casu members serve on the 32 Degrees (Ugandan Art Trust) board.

Casu guests admire the work of Sam Ssenkaaba's (Xenson), titled “Nagawa”, enamel paint on recycled beverage cans, 2021. BARBARA BARUNGI

An important lesson on this journey is that the relationship between collectors, artists and gallery owners is a complex one but must be guided by mutual respect and reciprocity.

As Casu’s membership grows slowly but steadily, we leave you with these parting words of encouragement by J. Paul Getty and reproduced in the brochure of the 2024 Casu Collectors’ Exhibition, probably the first event of its kind in Uganda: “I think that much of the hesitancy of the would-be-collector will vanish if he simply bears in mind that every collector was once a beginner.”