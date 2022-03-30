A round trip to Zanzibar, a paradise that lives up to its fame

By APOLINARI TAIRO More by this Author

I recently took the ferry to Zanzibar, my first visit in five years, and the feeling was the same. I was excited. I boarded the second boat to depart that morning, the Kilimanjaro speed-boat operated by Azam Marine. The boat sailed promptly at 9.30am.

My trip was both business and leisure: To meet the chairman of the African Tourism Board, Cuthbert Ncube, and also to explore the island’s sight and sounds.

The one hour and 40 minutes coasting across the ocean from the Mainland cost me Tsh25,000 ($11) for an economy class ticket. Being a Saturday, the boat was packed and I was among 502 passengers; foreign and local tourists, traders, families returning home or visiting kin and everyone in between.

The boat has a fully stocked restaurant and tack shop with a variety of snacks bites, soft drinks and bottled water, but passengers were warned against over indulgence of alcohol on board.

After setting sail, all we could see were waves of blue water that is the Indian Ocean. It was almost midday when the boat anchored at the Zanzibar port, and we disembarked.

I quickly hired a bajaji (three wheeler taxi) to my booked accommodation at Migombani area. The vibe was different from Dar es Salaam. Here, drivers were polite to pedestrians, cautious and moderate speed. Even the traffic police were polite.

During the rest of my stay I opted for public commuter buses for going around the island, as each trip was only Tsh400 (17 US cents). Even the boda-bodas here were polite and friendly.

A Nigerian acquaintance, Kazeem Balogun, on his first visit, said; “The Island is stunning with its unique architecture, culture, people and lifestyle.”

Unlike me, Balogun flew in and seeing the island from above first he said; “Zanzibar and the other small islands are as stunning as you could imagine. I could already imagine the beautiful scent of the flora, so strong even from afar. They are so magnificent from the sky and unique as well in their natural habitat.”

He marvelled at the pristine beaches and wondered why people talk of the farther off African ocean islands when Zanzibar was closer and better. He said Zanzibaris were the friendliest people compared with all other East Africans.

My host Salim Khamis told me that Zanzibar is a crime free zone, with hardly theft cases reported on the streets and homes. The public sends back to the police station lost and found items.

Typically, island life is idyllic, and nightlife here is vibrant with islanders coming out after sunset to congregate at recreational spots, mostly at Stone Town and Forodhani, with its tantalising eateries, pubs and tourist hotels.

Alcohol is sold on the island but it is not flaunted.

In Zanzibar, “life is unhurried” adding to its exotic getaway ambience.

A visit here is a once-in-a lifetime experience. Must visit spots are the white sandy beaches, Stone Town, the Slave Market, Anglican Cathedral, the House of Wonders, Sultans’ Palace Museum, the Old Arab Fort and The House of Wonders.

As my short sty came to an end, I booked my speed-boat back to Dar es Salaam, quite satisfied with my Zanzibar experience.

One night I visited Marangu Bar because they had a live band performance. I was not disappointed. Darajani, a street market near Stone Town is also worth a visit for various local merchandise and fresh farm produce, some even from Mainland Tanzania.

It was here that I enjoyed local spiced tea typical of Zanzibar.

Activities here are kitesurfing, scuba diving, swimming with turtles and dhow boat cruise.

Those after a more secluded and serene holiday, Bwejuu Beach with its palm-lined white sand beach on the southeast shore is ideal. It is about one hour and a half hours drive from Stone Town.

Nungwi Beach in the north is best known for its lively day and night beach activities and is a favourite with young people.