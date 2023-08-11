‘Legends of Sound’ concert rocks despite poor sound

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

A poor sound system nearly failed Afrigo Band’s 48th anniversary concert, which was held on August 5 at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel gardens.

At the “Legends of Sound” concert, Afrigo celebrated its 48 years of existence, playing their classics in a gathering that included Congolese superstar Awilo Longomba as a guest artiste.

Curtain raisers Mesach Semakula and Daniel Kazibwe aka Ragga Dee, and Afrigo’s first four hit songs were performed under a poor sound system.

Semakula came on the stage at 7:20pm and played his hits First Aid, Kankutendereze, and Bwagamba.

Accompanied by Barbed Wire Thong band, Ragga Dee played his songs Cissy, Empeta, Stranger, and Letter O.

Afrigo opened their performance with their signature hit song Afrigo Batuuse at 8:20 pm much to the delight of their fans who had been seated since 4 pm. The fans’ spontaneous rapture coincided with fireworks displayed in the sky.

Next on Afrigo’s playlist with the bandleader Moses Matovu on lead vocals and saxophone was Emmere Esiridde with the fans singing and dancing along.

The graceful songstress Joanita Kawalya wowed the audience with Mundeke. They played Kiki Kyetunonya with Matovu on lead vocals.

The sound only improved at around 9pm when the energetic songstress Rachael Magoola was performing Emaali, which she followed up with Inhaife.

Kawalya returned with Nfunda N’omubi – with some fans dancing along to the song’s Ganda traditional rhythm.

Matovu was back on lead vocals with Sirina Anatwala. Magoola further warmed up the audience with Vooto.

Backed by Afrigo Band, Awilo emerged on the stage with Moyen Te at 9:40pm and dazzled the crowd with his energetic and electric music hits.

“This is the first time for me to play with Afrigo. Clap for Afrigo and let’s enjoy,” Awilo told the audience that he remained on the dance floor throughout his short stage performance.

He then played Coupe Bibamba as his fans danced themselves lame and sang along.

Awilo mesmerized the audience with his energetic dance performance accompanied by other dancers.

“They only told me to play two songs. This is not my show. I am a guest performer,” Awilo, said, before playing his third song Karolina.

“Afrigo Band has good musicians because they are experienced,” Awilo said.

Awilo then played Gaite le Coin. He received a loud applause from the crowd as he exited the stage.

Ugandan vocalist Eddie Yawe appeared on stage at 10pm and performed Maria Rosa Sembela, Mukayembe, and Tukigale.

As the evening wore on, Afrigo returned with Magoola playing the crowd’s favourite Obangaina. Afrigo performed Teri Mubi, Mp’Eddembe, Kangendde ngamunonya, Endongo, Maria, Zinsanze, Speed, and Jim.

The Ugandan music powerhouse Jose Chameleone closed the show at 11:40pm with Wale Wale, Maama Rhoda, Kuma Obwesigwa, and Kigwa Leero.

Formed on November 1, 1975, The Afrigo Band has churned out 23 albums that include: Afrigo Batuuse I, Jim, Genda Osome, Vincent, Mp’Eddembe, The Best of Afrigo, Julie, and Teri Mubi, just to mention a few.

Afrigo’s weekly gigs held every Saturday at New Obbligato in Kampala are popularly known as ‘Endongo Semadongo’ (the musical extravaganza that beats all).

Afrigo’s chief executive and director, James Wasula described celebrating the 48th anniversary as “exciting and satisfying looking back at the past 48 years, seeing our maiden performance at now Club Obbligato (then Bat Valley/Little Flowers) along Bombo Road and the success along the way. We honour our fallen pioneering members with humility, but also thank all those who have joined us along the way, to date.”

While many bands have formed and lasted only a couple of years, Afrigo’s longevity on the stage has been a result of discipline, teamwork and respect, according to Wasula.

“We honour everyone’s contribution as very critical and useful. We respect leadership,” he says.