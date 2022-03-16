Households with children hardest hit by pandemic

By XINHUA More by this Author

About two-thirds of households with children have witnessed falling incomes since the Covid-19 pandemic hit two years ago, and the lost earnings have left adults without enough money to feed their children, said a joint report by the UN Children's Fund (Unicef) and the World Bank on Wednesday.

Presenting findings from data collected in 35 countries, the report "Impact of Covid-19 on the Welfare of Households with Children" notes that households with three or more children were most likely to have come up short, with more than three-quarters experiencing a reduction in earnings.

"Families cannot afford food or essential healthcare services. They cannot afford housing. It is a dire picture, and the poorest households are being pushed even deeper in poverty," said Sanjay Wijesekera, Unicef director of Programme Group.

Moreover, adults in nearly half of households with children reported skipping a meal due to a lack of money.

Growing poverty

The number of children living in multidimensional poverty — without access to education, health, housing, nutrition, sanitation or water — soared to approximately 1.2 billion in 2020, while an estimated additional 100 million children were projected to have fallen into multidimensional poverty in 2021.

"The disruptions to education and healthcare for children, coupled with catastrophic out-of-pocket health expenses which affect more than one billion people, could put the brakes on the development of human capital — the levels of education, health and well-being people need to become productive members of society," said Carolina Sanchez-Paramo, global director of Poverty and Equity for the World Bank.

The report also notes that prior to the pandemic, one in six children worldwide — or 356 million — experienced extreme poverty, where household members struggled to survive on less than $1.90 a day. And nearly one billion children lived in multidimensional poverty in developing countries, a figure that has since increased by 10 percent due to the pandemic.

UNICEF and the World Bank are calling for a rapid expansion of social protection systems for children and their families.