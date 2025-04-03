Why Kenya misses out on the cruise dollars

Yellow fever is an epidemic-prone mosquito-borne vaccine preventable disease caused by an arbovirus transmitted to humans by the bites of infected Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes.
Tanzania is the only port state in East Africa that has escaped the yellow fever endemic zone tag, thanks to measures it has put to contain the disease as per the WHO guidelines. As a result, cruise ships can stay days in its ports benefiting local businesses.
A cruise ship, MV Crystal Symphony from Mahe, Seychelles, is expected in Mombasa with 1,169 passengers and crew this week as cruise season comes to an end.
Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the state is working hard to ensure Kenya is delisted as an endemic zone.
“We have not recorded any cases of yellow fever, which is very good,” she said in Mombasa while welcoming MV Viking Sky with 845 passengers and 469 crew members.
But the WHO says that between January 12 and March 15, 2022, 53 suspected yellow fever cases and six deaths had been reported in Isiolo County in Northern Kenya.
“We want to have a discussion and look at the history of yellow fever, see how many cases have ever been recorded… We want to look at the regulations and see what we can propose without compromising anyone’s health,” the minister said.
Last year, Kenya received seven cruise ships with 7,000 passengers.