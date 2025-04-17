Prime

Rwanda, PSG renew sponsorship deal, defying Congo-led ban campaign

Rwanda Development Board CEO Jean-Guy Afrika and Nicola Ibbetson, PSG Global Partnerships Director. Rwanda and PSG have renewed their partnership until 2028.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Moses K. Gahigi

Correspondent in Kigali, Rwanda

Nation Media Group

Rwanda and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club have renewed their shirt sponsorship deal until 2028, amid a spirited campaign by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the partnership to be cancelled.

Kinshasa has been lobbying Europe’s top football clubs - PSG, Arsenal and Bayern Munich - directly and through lobbyists to cancel their sponsorship deals with Rwanda on the grounds that it is backing M23 rebels bent on militarily removing the Felix Tshisekedi government, after they captured key cities in eastern Congo, including the Kivu capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

As part of the new phase of the partnership, the Visit Rwanda logo will appear on the training kits of PSG’s academies in the US and Canada and on the sleeves of the men’s first team jerseys during the Fifa Club World Cup in 2025.

“This partnership has contributed significantly to positioning Rwanda as a leading destination for tourism and investment—and a beacon for talent, sports and cultural innovation,” said Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board.

“Renewing through 2028 allows us to build on that success and create even more impact for Rwandans and the global Paris Saint-Germain community.”

Youth empowerment remains a key pillar of the renewed partnership. The PSG Academy Rwanda, launched under the initial agreement, has already provided more than 400 young Rwandans with access to elite football training, education, and mentorship.

The academy’s success was underscored in 2022, when Rwanda’s U13 team won the PSG Academy World Cup.

Since the inception of the deal in 2019, both parties say it has introduced millions of fans to Rwanda through storytelling, matchday features and branding at the Parc des Princes.

Elements such as serving Rwandan coffee to fans in Paris have also connected global audiences to Rwanda’s hospitality and culture, the parties add.

Victoriano Melero, the PSG CEO, said: “Together, we help showcase the cultural richness and natural beauty of Rwanda, while demonstrating that football can inspire and bring communities around the world closer.”

The partnership renewal comes at a time PSG and Arsenal -- the other top club that Rwanda has a shirt sleeve deal with -- have qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League, which means more eyeballs on the Visit Rwanda brand.

Upon Arsenal decisively winning its two-leg tie against Spanish giant Real Madrid, on 5:1 aggregate, winning both legs of the tie, 3:0 and 2:1, an ecstatic President Paul Kagame – an avid Arsenal supporter -- took to X to congratulate them.

“M.Arteta & All Arsenal Team done us/fans & partners proud. You deserve everything...Congrats,” he posted.

Earlier, he wished PSG success against Aston Villa.

“Good partners PSG rooting for you tonight. Put this one in the bag :). Bless,” the President wrote on X.

Latest RDB figures show that Rwanda’s tourism revenues grew by 4.3 percent to $647 million in 2024, partly driven by the visibility Rwanda got through its deals with the European football clubs.

