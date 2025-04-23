Ruto in China: Warnings of ‘Cold War warriors’ and ‘death blow’ to global trade

Kenya’s President William Ruto on Wednesday criticised the unilateral US tariffs on global trade, choosing the Chinese as the perfect audience to attack what he called a broken post-Cold War economic system.

The President spoke at Peking University in Beijing, one of the oldest and most respected public universities in the world founded in 1898, on the second day of his four-day state visit to China.

He said the world may be moving forward with globalisation and technology and all that, yet the world leaders are stuck in the old wartime.

“We gather at a time of profound and accelerated global change. From regional conflicts, economic shocks and climate disruption, to cyber insecurity and demographic shifts, the challenges we face today are complex, interconnected, and urgent. But within these challenges are opportunities; opportunities for renewed partnership, bold thinking, and a reimagined global architecture,” he told an audience that included senior Chinese government officials.

Turning to the trade tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed on almost every country in the world in March, ostensibly to protect American products, he warned that the escalating tariff war could deal a death blow to the global multilateral system.

“The post-war multilateral system is broken, dysfunctional and no longer fit for purpose… The ongoing trade tariff wars could signal the end of the old world order as it has existed since the end of World War II. The financial and security architecture that arose out of the ashes of that conflict has largely benefited the Global North at the expense of the Global South, with exclusion of everyone else,” he said.

China has been the most engaged in this tariff war with the US, where the tax war on goods between the two has reached as high as 225 percent for the US and 145 percent for China.

The US also imposed a flat rate 10 percent tariff on other countries like Kenya, which could equally hurt exports to America that enjoy duty-free and quota-free access under the African Growth Opportunity Act (Agoa).

Currying favour

Tariffs is a subject the Chinese may have wanted to hear, and Ruto’s public lecture in Peking may have offered a perfect opportunity for him to endear himself to his hosts. He had been to Beijing twice in the past two years, but those visits were just official visits; this is his first state visit to China.

But it came a year after he made a similar trip to the US under Joe Biden. In Washington DC, last year, he said he was building a relationship that would benefit Kenyans and Africans.

And in Beijing, he said China had got the back of many African countries, including Kenya, who could otherwise never afford to advance their economies or technology, by offering cheaper options.

“Without China, many of these technologies would remain unaffordable for much of the developing world,” he said, referring to solar and other technologies used in daily life in Kenya.

‘Cold War warriors’

There were more attacks against the West. Ruto did not name other countries, but said the world’s adoption of globalisation had been dragged down by systems that the West built to sustain their dominance.

“The Security Council, once a beacon of peace and diplomacy, now has one permanent member invading one country, while another member takes sides in conflict in contradiction to the council’s own resolutions. Yet, today, the permanent members live in denial and resist reform, even as the Security Council becomes less and less legitimate and its relevance being put to question,” he said, referring to the council’s permanent five members -- Russia, the US, France, the United Kingdom and China.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, while the US has blocked Africa’s bid to gain veto power on the council. Of the 15-member council, which is supposed to oversee global peace and security, only the five permanent members have veto power because they had won the World War II, had the largest population at the end of the war or had biggest economy at the time.

“Seemingly, there appears to be Cold War warriors that are unable to see a world that is not ideologically polarised and are determined to reinvent a polarised world by other means,” the Kenyan leader said.

This was a trip the Chinese had labelled “a walk down memory lane,” reflecting the historical ties between Kenya and China. But, like any bilateral engagements, the context of geopolitical tensions was written all over it.

Yet President Ruto could still bite and lick his wounds.

In an earlier event, he had told the Chinese businesspeople that Agoa, the US law gives Kenya privileged access to American markets, could suit them if they set up shop in Kenya.

“Kenya is open for business. We have every reason for you to invest in our country, and I welcome you to come so that we can build, we can grow and witness the making of Africa’s next great success story, and we will do this together,” he told an audience in Beijing.