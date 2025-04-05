Pain of Trump’s tariffs on African economies

This seems to be the end of Agoa -- the deal giving African producers duty-free access to the US market for certain products -- declared South Africa's Foreign Affairs Minister Ronald Lamola this week after Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs that have upended the global trade order.

Mr Lamola said the tariffs had effectively nullified benefits Sub-Saharan African countries enjoy under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), noting that they will affect several sectors of the economy, “including automotive industry, agriculture, processed food and beverage, chemical, metals and other segments of manufacturing, with implications for jobs and growth.”

Businesses in Africa will be facing a higher cost of doing business, and a difficult path to American market, inflation will be triggered, and interests will go up, experts warn.

Some 35 African countries are currently eligible for Agoa but now they are faced with losing that eligibility based on criteria such as economic policies and protection of human rights.

Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Lesotho, Madagascar and Ethiopia have successfully used Agoa to boost exports to the US, drive industrialisation and create jobs, especially in textiles, automotives and minerals, including crude oil.

US lawmakers view it as an important soft power tool, particularly as a counter to Chinese influence.

Sectors such as South Africa's automotive industry as well as Kenya’s and Lesotho's textile sectors would be hit hardest from a sudden rise in tariffs or non-renewal of Agoa.

Many analysts have said that Agoa is underutilised. Only about half of eligible countries have developed national Agoa utilisation strategies, and the majority of exports come from just a few of them.

While the apparel sector and automotive industry have been the programme's biggest success stories, other industries have lagged.

US imports from Agoa beneficiaries peaked in 2008 at $82 billion and had fallen to $29.1 billion in 2024, according to the Agoa website.

Some analysts say Agoa has had a positive impact but that it needs to be updated and improved to include newer industries such as technology and digital services.

African countries want a 10-year extension, but Trump administration's protectionist trade policies mean Agoa's renewal is unlikely.

The new tariffs have heightened the risk that Agoa may be scrapped altogether even before it expires, unless the region presents a strong bargaining chip to keep it in place, analysts say.

Government officials from South Africa and Madagascar said they were waiting for clarity on whether the reciprocal tariffs announced by Trump will be applied to goods that are exported under Agoa. Agoa's extension requires a decision of Congress and is thereafter signed into law by the president.

In the new order announced by the US leader on “Liberation Day” Wednesday, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Senegal and Liberia are among countries whose exports to the US will be subject to the baseline tariff of 10 percent.

African countries hit with high tariffs include Lesotho (50 percent), Madagascar (47 percent), Mauritius (40 percent), Botswana (37 percent) and South Africa (30 percent).

Lesotho scrambled to put together a delegation on Friday to head to Washington to engage with the US on tariffs that risk wiping out nearly half of its exports, its trade minister said, in what could be a death blow to its economy.

The 50 percent reciprocal trade tariff on the southern African mountain kingdom was the highest levy on the list of target economies.

"The latest policy direction undertaken by the United States is shocking ... as (it) ... has been a very important market for Lesotho," Trade Minister Mokhethi Shelile told parliament on Friday, adding that 45 percent of its exports went to the US.

He said that officials had already engaged the US embassy "to clarify and how, why Lesotho was included in the list of ... such high reciprocal tariffs".

Lesotho's exports to the US, mostly textiles for popular brands such as Levis, added up to $237 million in 2024 and account for more than a tenth of its GDP.

"Lesotho is also assembling a high-level delegation to the United States to try to maintain the current market dispensation," Shelile said.

The Kingdom of Lesotho exported $264 million more to the US than it imported in 2022. Maseru sells diamonds and apparel to the world’s biggest economy, according to data compiled by the Tralac Trade Law Centre, a South African-based organisation. The $2.1 billion economy is dependent on South Africa for 85 percent of its imports.

In the medium term, Shelile said, the kingdom would "increase efforts to export to alternative markets such as the European Union and the Africa Free Continental Trade Area".

Encircled by a South African mountain range, the kingdom of two million people is one of the world's poorest countries, with GDP per capita of $916 in 2023, according to World Bank figures.

Experts warn that these tariff wars will lead to inflation which in turn will mean rising interest rates.

“Both choke growth,” said Ndiritu Muriithi, chairman of Kenya Revenue Authority.

Reacting to Trump’s tariffs, Kenya’s Trade Minister Lee Kinyanjui said the 10 percent tariffs imposed on Kenyan exports posed both challenges and opportunities.

“The major challenge … is the increased costs for Kenyan exports. While the 10 percent tariff is lower than the competitor’s tariffs, it still raises costs to Kenyan businesses exporting to the US,” Mr Kinyanjui said.

Trump’s decision was based on a report titled ‘2025 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers, of the President of the United States on the Trade Agreements Program’ prepared in February by the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry observed that the tariff shift by Trump presents a big challenge to Kenya’s exports to the US.

“The tariff policy will undauntedly affect Kenya’s trade imbalance, currently at Ksh1.7 trillion ($13.18 billion), equivalent to 12 percent of our GDP,” the chamber president Erick Rutto said.

In 2024, Kenya exported goods worth Ksh95 billion ($737.3 million) to the US, and imported goods worth Ksh101 billion ($782.5 million) from there.

Kenya’s major exports to the US include textiles, horticulture products, leather, coffee, and tea.

“The chamber, in consultation with the Trade and Foreign Affairs ministries, shall look into opportunities to compensate for the 10 percent increase in tariffs and identify alternative products and services for export to the US and other countries,” Mr Rutto said.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) Chairman Jas Bedi observed that while Trump’s decision posed a challenge to the current trade agreements with Kenya under Agoa, it was an opportunity for Kenya to scale its export market.

“This is all and above what the Agoa offers. It will affect everything that goes to the US. Kenya is lucky that it is at the minimum,” he said.

According to Kepsa, the 10 percent export tariffs imposed on Kenya are much lower than those faced by the country's key textile exporting competitors, including Vietnam (46 percent), Sri Lanka (44 percent), Bangladesh (37 percent), China (34 percent), Pakistan (29 percent), and India (26 percent).

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei while reacting to the new tariff on Kenyan exports to the US said, “Tariffs imposed on Kenya are still one of the lowest and at the same level as the UK, Egypt, Morocco, Uganda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia. Long term, the solution lies in greater intra-African trade.”

Kenya is the biggest importer of second-hand clothes in Africa with most of the used clothes coming from the US, giving the country the dubious distinction of being a dumping ground for used apparel while it struggles to revive its collapsed textile industry.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues to reign with questions as to whether Trump's "reciprocal tariffs" will make America great again. Its critics say most likely not. Even the reciprocity is being queried. Gary Clyde Hufbauer, a non-resident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, has been quoted by US media as saying: "There is no basis for the claimed tariff-equivalent rates imposed by other countries. This is pure invention."

"President Donald Trump is stepping up his massive global trade war, a move that's certain to weigh on Americans' wallets and could push the US economy into a painful recession," said a report by CNN.

US Congressman Josh Gottheimer warned that Trump's tariffs are "regressive," calling the day of the announcement "a day of higher costs and a day of chaos."

Many economists believe that "reciprocal tariffs" would be difficult to structure and could harm global trade, increasing costs for US consumers and businesses.

"Tariffs are a tax on businesses bringing products into the country. They have to pay the duty to have it admitted," said Chris Barrett, professor at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business. "You've just added a cost for the business, and those costs get passed on -- at least to some degree -- to consumers."

The US tariff policies are adding to global uncertainties and will have a negative impact worldwide, said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.