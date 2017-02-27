EPA trade deal with Europe is a form of colonialism, says Magufuli

News

Tanzanian president John Magufuli. PHOTO | AFP

Tanzanian President John Magufuli Sunday described the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) as a “form of colonialism”, dampening the country's possibility of signing the deal with the European Union (EU).

“It is bad for our country,” Dr Magufuli affirmed.

Addressing a joint press conference with visiting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the State House, Dr Magufuli disfavoured EPAs, which are aimed at creating a free trade area between EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States.

His Ugandan counterpart warned African countries that EPA might break up their unity. “It’s better if the signing of the deal is shelved until further consultations are made.”

President Museveni arrived in Dar es Salaam Saturday morning for a two-day state visit.

Dr Magufuli noted that after studying EPA he had realised that African countries would not benefit from it economically as its architects touted.

He noted that terms included in the agreement were not intended to help African countries to grow economically.

“I believe that our neighbour, Uganda, will second us for the betterment of our countries. We have discussed EPA for a long time but to me it seems like another form of colonialism… it is bad for our country,” he said.

There has been criticism in other quarters that the non-reciprocal and discriminating preferential trade agreements offered by EU are incompatible with World Trade Organisation rules.

President Museveni noted that the fact that many African countries had not signed EPA shows that the proposal was meant to create disunity among African countries.

Negotiations ongoing

President Magufuli’s comments have come at a time when East African Community (EAC) countries are still negotiating the deal.