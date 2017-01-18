Senegal troops move to Gambia border as Jammeh crisis grows

News

The Gambian president Yahya Jammeh. PHOTO | FILE

West African countries are seeking UN backing to intervene militarily to eject Mr Jammeh, who has ruled The Gambia since taking power in a bloodless coup in 1994.

Senegal gave him a midnight GMT deadline to quit and Nigeria has sent 200 soldiers and air assets including fighter jets to Senegal in support of the possible intervention.

Senegalese troops have been seen moving towards the Gambian border in a show of force to pressure President Yahya Jammeh to stand down.

Wednesday was meant to be his last day in office but parliament has granted him three more months in the post.

It effectively stops successor Adama Barrow being sworn in on Thursday.

His shock victory in the December 1 election plunged The Gambia into crisis.

Meanwhile, thousands of UK and Dutch tourists are being evacuated from the tiny West African state, which is popular with European holidaymakers because of its beaches.

Why is Senegal taking the lead?

Ecowas, the Economic Community of West African States, has mandated Senegal, which almost surrounds The Gambia, to spearhead military intervention, but only as a last resort and with the backing of the UN Security Council.

"We are ready and are awaiting the deadline at midnight," Col Abdou Ndiaye, a spokesman for the Senegalese military, was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.

"If no political solution is found, we will step in."

The Gambia's entire armed forces is made up of only about 2,500 troops, making it difficult to see how they can defeat a regional force if it moves in, says BBC Africa Monitoring security correspondent Tomi Oladipo.

Nigeria says it sent fighters and other aircraft, along with 200 personnel, to Senegal on Wednesday morning.

Could there be a refugee crisis?