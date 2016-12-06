Ugandan rebel leader Ongwen says ICC trial 'taking him back to the bush'

News

Former child soldier-turned-warlord Dominic Ongwen on the first day of trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, on December 6, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

A former commander of the Ugandan rebel group Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Dominic Ongwen pleaded not guilty to war crimes and crimes against humanity as his trial opened Tuesday before the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

Mr Ongwen faces 70 counts related to atrocities committed by the LRA in a brutal 20-year war in northern and parts of eastern Uganda.

The charges include; murder, enslavement, inhuman acts of inflicting serious bodily injury and suffering, cruel treatment of civilians, intentionally directing an attack against a civilian population, rape, pillaging, torture and sexual slavery, among others.

Abducted as a child himself, Mr Ongwen was indicted alongside four other top commanders of the LRA in 2005 but he, so far, remains the only one to go to trial after he was captured by the Seleka rebel group that operated in rural eastern Central African Republic at the end of 2014.

He had reportedly escaped from detention by the leader of the LRA Joseph Kony, also indicted by the ICC.

Abducted at the age of 14 in the village of Coroom, Kilak County in present day Amuru district, he rose through the ranks to become one of the most feared commanders of the LRA.

Observers attribute his transition to the indoctrination that included gross rituals of witnessing killings the LRA subjected its child abductees to as part of training to become ruthless fighters.

At trial, Ongwen said he was himself a victim of the LRA atrocities while denying personal responsibility. He said the LRA should be blamed instead.

“I am one of the people against whom the LRA committed atrocities in northern Uganda,” he said, “It is not me who is the LRA.”

Ongwen told the court that being put on trial was like taking him to the bush for a second time.

Not fit to stand trial

Earlier, the ICC had ruled that Mr Ongwen understood the 70 counts against him and that he must stand trial after his defence team had raised protestations.

The ruling followed a last-minute objection his lawyers led by Krispus Ayena Odongo raised with the Trial Chamber IX that Mr Ongwen did not understand the trial and that he required psychological or psychiatric examination to determine whether he was fit to stand trial.

The defence told the court on the eve of the commencement of the trial that they had, from experts they engaged, learned that Mr Ongwen was neither of the proper mind to understand the charges nor their grave nature while in the bush and, therefore, "unfit" to stand trial.