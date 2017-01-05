King Kigeli V to be buried in Rwanda, US court rules

News

Born Jean-Baptiste Ndahindurwa on June 29, 1936, he became known as Kigeli V on assuming the throne. FILE PHOTO | AFP

The remains of Rwanda’s last monarch King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa are likely to be repatriated soon following a United States court ruling that he be buried at home.

The ruling settles a disagreement between close relations of the king that ensued after the death of the 80-year-old leader on October 16, 2016 in Virginia, US. One side insisted that he be buried in Rwanda while the other opposed the move. The dispute moved to the court.

The Voice of America reported that after two days of hearing witnesses from both sides, the Virginia court ruled that the monarch be laid to rest at Nyanza Palace where he had ascended to the throne in 1959.

Boniface Benzinge, a former aide and confidante of the king, led the group opposing the repatriation saying the king had said he did not wish to be buried in Rwanda. However, in court, the group failed to provide any documents upholding the same.

Those who wanted the body of King Kigeli sent to Rwanda were led by his only surviving sibling, his sister Speciosa Mukabayojo. In court, Speciosa’s daughter, Christine Mukabayojo told the judge that the king had not obtained citizenship of any other country since he fled into exile in 1961.

They argued that this proved he loved his country of birth and hoped to return some day.

He first fled to Uganda, moved to Tanzania where he lived for a decade before returning to Kampala. He lived in Kenya from 1979 and left for the US in June 1992.

The Mukabayojos filed the court petition after their efforts to send their deceased kin home failed.

Benzinge’s side, represented by King Kigeli’s nephew Emmanuel Bushayija, said since fleeing Rwanda 55 years ago, the monarch had only vowed to return if was recognised as a legitimate king through a referendum.

This position however was not acceptable to the President Paul Kagame’s administration. He was only welcome if he came back as a private citizen.

Uniting the family

Bushayija told court that since the Kagame government failed to return the elderly monarch in an honourable manner while he was living, it should not do so in his death.

Kigali, while staying away from the controversy, had said that it would provide any possible support to the family once they decide on the final resting place. However, it did not indicate whether he will be accorded a state funeral.

