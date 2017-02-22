Kenya's opposition sign coalition pact

News

The Kenyan opposition Wednesday launched and signed the coalition agreement for the National Super Alliance (Nasa) promising to deliver in seven key areas.

Nasa, in a statement read by one of its four principals Mr Moses Wetang’ula, said it would turn a new leaf in Kenya’s governance and promised to fight corruption.

The coalition brings together Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Party, Mr Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress.

Mr Odinga said that those who were doubting that the opposition unity could hold have been disappointed. He said Nasa will unite all Kenya’s ethnic groups.

Among Nasa's seven key pillars include:

National reconciliation and healing, and resolving historical injustices mainly dealing with land,

Gender equality,

Strengthening devolution and surrendering more resources to the counties,

Transforming the national government to be responsive to the people,

A programme for socio-economic development that deals with healthcare, education and social security,

Eradicating poverty through youth employment,

Dealing with corruption.

Nasa is set to name a presidential candidate to run against the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta of the ruling Jubilee coalition in the August 8 election.

Mr Kalonzo promised opposition supporters that the coalition will hold a free and fair nomination process, which has been its bane.

“We are not power hungry. We are recognising that there are different cultures in the country which have to be harnessed for the sake national unity,” Mr Kalonzo said.

The opposition urged the electoral body to clean up the voter register and ensure credible elections.

Mr Mudavadi, who was the initiator of Nasa, said that he is happy with its outcome but also challenged Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to tell Kenyans whether it is ready to hold free and credible elections.

“Nasa is a unique coalition that has never been seen in Kenya. It involves civil society, trade unions and other professional groups. Nasa is a peaceful grouping that is seeking the leadership of this country in a constitutional manner. We stand for peace but we must defend out rights,” said Mr Mudavadi.

The unity of the opposition sets the stage for a two-horse race with Jubilee Party that incorporated 12 parties last October.