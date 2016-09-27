Kabila and Katumbi fight for US favours

News

Congolese President Joseph Kabila (left) and popular wealthy politician Moise Katumbi. The two have paid well-connected Washington lobbying firms to influence the US government policy toward the Democratic Republic of Congo. PHOTOS | FILE

Two well-connected Washington lobbying firms are working towards influencing the US government policy toward the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The BGR Group, described in a press account last year as “a multi-pronged political powerhouse,” is being paid an initial fee of $875,000 to represent the government of Joseph Kabila.

Akin Gump, considered one of the most profitable and prestigious US lobbying firms, is meanwhile working on behalf of Moises Katumbi, one of President Kabila’s strongest opponents. The wealthy Congolese businessman paid an upfront fee of $180,000 for six months’ worth of Akin Gump’s services.

Mr Katumbi, the former governor of Katanga Province, was convicted in June, while outside the country, of selling a house that he did not own.

The popular politician was thus barred from contesting the presidency, but lawyers are working to overturn his conviction. Mr Katumbi, currently living in South Africa, called the charges against him “entirely fabricated.”

Both the Washington lobbying teams say they are working to promote free and fair elections in the DRC. But the government and its opponents hold sharply contrasting views of the DRC’s sputtering electoral process.

Mr Kabila, in power for 15 years, is barred by the country’s Constitution from extending his term, which expires in December. Elections were supposed to be held this year, but the government has not taken the needed steps to organise them, with opponents charging that the delays were orchestrated to prolong President Kabila’s rule.

Violent protests erupted last week in Kinshasa, the capital, and other cities. The demonstrations were called by opposition groups that have refused to join a government-sponsored “national dialogue” aimed at producing agreement on an election calendar and on President Kabila’s tenure.

President Barack Obama’s administration, on its part, is holding the government primarily responsible for the escalating turmoil in the DRC, while also chiding the opposition for resorting to violence.

“We think both the tactics and the rhetoric can be dialled back significantly on both sides,” US special envoy Thomas Perriello said in a press teleconference last week.

“There is still time” to fashion an agreement and avoid more bloodletting, the envoy insisted.