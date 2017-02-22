Five Burundi MPs to snub EALA session in Kigali

News

A past EALA in session in Kigali, Rwanda. PHOTO | FILE

Five of Burundi’s nine representatives in the East African Legislative Assembly will not take part in the forthcoming session to be held in Rwanda, citing political differences between Kigali and Bujumbura.

The EALA 5th Plenary Session is expected to take place in Kigali from March 5 - 17 but the five Burundian legislators have written to the Assembly speaker explaining their desire to abstain from the session.

According to sources, Burundian legislators on January 18 met with the EALA Speaker Daniel Kidega to discuss the matter, indicating that they would not attend the plenary in Kigali due to political misunderstandings between the two neighbours.

“In this regard, we therefore wish to confirm that due to reasons explained to you Sir, especially the current relations between Rwanda and Burundi, we will not attend the plenary session of the East African Legislative Assembly which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda in March 2017,” the letter reads.

When The EastAfrican contacted the EALA speaker, he declined to give details on the matter.

However, communication from EALA shows that Burundi has not entirely abstained from the Kigali Plenary. Each partner state has nine legislators, three of whom make a quorum.

The move by Burundian legislators to abstain from the Kigali plenary signals continued animosity between the two neighbours following the 2015 fallout, with Bujumbura accusing Kigali of backing groups keen on fighting President Pierre Nkurunziza.

In November 2015, Bujumbura recalled its representatives from EALA after the Assembly called on Burundi to put a halt to killings following the political crisis.

In July 2016, a Burundian delegation pulled out of the 27th African Union Summit which was held in Kigali, citing security concerns.

