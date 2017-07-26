By PETER DUBE

Outspoken ruling African National Congress (ANC) lawmaker, Makhosi Khoza, has called for a secret ballot during the no-confidence motion against the party’s leader President Jacob Zuma on August 8.

Breaking-rank with her party’s position, the MP posted on Facebook that she was convinced that fellow ANC legislators are being intimidated to vote in favour of the president against their will.

Ms Khoza said there are no rules in ANC that say people must support leaders who have lost credibility.

“We are officially in a dictatorship when ethical voices are suppressed. We are officially in a dictatorship when choosing the people over amoral leadership is treasonous. When the supreme law of the land is trampled [on],” Ms Khoza wrote.

African National Congress (ANC) lawmaker, Makhosi Khoza. PHOTO | PETER DUBE | NMG

South Africa’s Speaker Baleka Mbete told politicians to allow her time to decide whether MPs will use a secret or open ballot.

This was after the constitutional court ruled last month that the decision was at her discretion. Opposition parties had sought the court’s ruling over the balloting system.

Last week, the ANC KwaZulu-Natal, Ms Khoza’s home province, said it would bring charges against her for publicly calling for President Zuma to step down.

“They threatened to kill me. I exposed them. They tried everything to silence me. They failed. They accuse me of having political allegiance elsewhere because I hate corruption due to its devastating effects on the poor,” Ms Khoza said.

She dismissed allegations that she is supporting opposition parties, saying she remains a loyal and informed ANC member.