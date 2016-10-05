Kenya launches centre to fight cybercrime

News

Kenya has established a Cyber Coordination Centre, where attacks on critical infrastructure can be reported.

The centre, set up by the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), will respond to actual online attacks or threats, which have led to an increase in online insecurity in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday during the launch of the newly redesigned Kenyatta University website and mobile application, CA chairman Ngene Gituku said the centre comes as a response to rising online threats posed by cybercriminals through greater use of the Internet and information communication technologies (ICT) in the country.

“Cybercrime is real and we must remain alive to the fact there are people whose preoccupation is to carry out malicious activity online.

"It is therefore necessary for users both at institutional and individual levels to take necessary measures to safeguard themselves,” said Gituku.

Mr Gituku said his agency has also set up an awareness campaign, called Child Online Protection, to provide tips on safe interaction online and ways to identify and (or) avoid predators with ill intentions.

Meanwhile, the authority boss lauded Kenyatta University for taking advantage of developments in ICT to modernise its services in line with Vision 2030 as young people today are the quickest adopters of technology.

“Vision 2030 is anchored on Information Technology. I appreciate the efforts of this institution in taking great steps in harnessing this.

"Without a doubt, KU is on this path. I wish to, therefore, once again laud the efforts of the university to build digital infrastructure, infuse innovation in service delivery, and making ICT a reality for the KU community,” he said.

The mobile-friendly website and mobile application boast new unique features that offer a comprehensive, one-stop package for interacting with the university and accessing essential university information and services.