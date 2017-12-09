China’s $8 trillion for Africa

By ERICK ODUOR

More by this Author

China targets to import goods worth $8 trillion from Africa in 2018.

An import expo is scheduled to take place in the Chinese commercial city of Shanghai next year, where African companies and exporters are expected to showcase their products.

Kenya, in particular, hopes to use the opportunity to expand its market for horticultural produce.

“In 2019, Horticultural Expo will be held in Beijing. Kenya should seize these opportunities to increase exports to the huge Chinese market,” said Chinese ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa.

According to the Chinese government, at least $600 billion of foreign investment is expected in China next year while $750 billion of outbound investment could be recorded over the same period.