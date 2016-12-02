Breadth versus depth: Why East African Community is doomed

Comment

Tanzania's President John Magufuli (right) with his host President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi on October 31, 2016. Kenya and Tanzania are important trade partners. PHOTO | FILE

It is not the thing one says in polite society but, barring a dramatic reset, the East African Community is in a terminal crisis, barely a decade and half since it was re-established.

Conventional diagnosis blames the usual three suspects: Its location in a dangerous neighbourhood with unruly DR Congo to the west and fractious Somalia to the east; a crisis of governance in each member state defined by democratic clawbacks, threats to media and scrapping of presidential term-limits; and intractable internal conflicts, especially in Burundi and South Sudan.

The diagnosis is correct but partial. East Africa’s problems are deep-seated: They include a lack of fit between the interests of Kenya and Tanzania; inability to agree on shared values; and a mistaken expansion strategy that favours geographical breadth over institutional depth.

The three problems need to be fleshed out. Kenya and Tanzania are important trading partners: Kenya is Tanzania’s fourth largest export destination after India, South Africa and China, even more important to Tanzania than Japan. It is also Tanzania’s fifth largest source of imports after India, China, United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

Conversely, Tanzania is Kenya’s second most important export destination. Tanzania is not among the top five sources of imports for Kenya. Yet, because they are both on the Indian Ocean littoral, each misses out the strategic and commercial advantage it would have had if the other were landlocked.

But the strategic problem is deeper still. EAC is a region of landlocked countries — South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi — whose access to the sea is through Kenya or Tanzania. History and geography has favoured Kenya.

History because the Northern Corridor from Mombasa to Kigali has had better infrastructure since colonial times.

Geography because the distance to Kampala and Juba on the Northern Corridor is shorter than the alternative route through Tanzania. The driving distance from Dar es Salaam to Kampala is 1,680km, 600km longer than that from Mombasa to Kampala. And, although the distance between Mombasa and Kigali via Kampala is 2,063km — longer by 500km than between Dar and Kigali, such a route only makes sense for Rwanda and Burundi, whose combined trade with Tanzania and market size (17 million people), is less than half that of Tanzania.

In competition for regional markets, Kenya has a clear advantage over Tanzania. Regional trade volumes reflect this reality.

Kenya is Uganda’s top export destination, Rwanda is second and South Sudan is third. Kenya is also Uganda’s third largest source of imports after India and China. The top export destinations for Rwanda are Tanzania in first place and Kenya in third position. In terms of origin of imports for Rwanda, Uganda is second and Kenya is fourth. Tanzania does not even make top five.

Feeling in but not of East Africa

Looking at this picture, Tanzania must feel in but not of East Africa. It also finds itself in a bind. Commercially, its interests are strongly aligned with those of Kenya, but not as strongly with any other EAC member state.

Tanzania’s frequent trysts with the Southern African Development Community arise from this calculation. After all, South Africa is a major trade partner.

Strategically, even though the commercial interests of Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda are strongly aligned with those of Kenya than with those of Tanzania, their landlocked nature exposes them to political problems in Kenya. After the 2008 blockade, they feel that they need the insurance of a Tanzanian corridor.