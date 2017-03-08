What would Jesus do? Let me have a word with him and I’ll get back to you...

Comment

A Kampala pastor says he has been holding discussions with Jesus. And what does Jesus look like? He says Jesus is a quite young man who is at the same time beautiful and handsome. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga last week appealed to the government to do something about the Pentecostal churches, which he said were “disorienting” the public.

Mayiga was heading a sickle-cell awareness drive and accused the new churches of reckless promotion of prayer healing for clearly understood medical problems. Was the premier exaggerating or is the churches’ mischief getting out of hand?

Barely a year after the Pope came to Kampala and with the country still celebrating the February 16 sainthood of Anglican Archbishop Janan Luwum who was slain in 1977, the “other Christian beliefs” have mounted an impressive offensive for visibility. The new Pentecostals make your older Born Again pastors look and sound old-fashioned.

The newest kid on the block to take Kampala by the storm is Prophet Elvis Mbonye of the Zoe Fellowship. The flamboyant preacher man doesn’t even own a church building but whichever venue he hires to hold his fellowships soon proves too small for the multitudes that turn up.

By last week, he had resorted to the spacious Kololo Independence grounds but it is said even these may soon not suffice. Anyway, why would Mbonye’s crowds surprise anybody when he reportedly holds frequent meetings with Jesus Christ?

You heard me right. Pastor Mbonye says he has been holding discussions with Jesus. And somehow thousands believe him. He has a quick answer to the question most people would ask a person who regularly visits heaven – what does Jesus look like?

According to Elvis Mbonye, Jesus is a quite young man who is at the same time beautiful and handsome. Besides holding frequent chats with Jesus, Elvis says he can see into your mind and your past as well, but he is quick to add that he ignores what he sees as it would make people uneasy if he said it out loud.

Then we have Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries who became the talk of town two or three years ago and was known for collecting the offertory in US dollars. Powerful business and military men flocked to his church.

Besides the use of foreign currency, what is also striking about Pastor Bugingo is his doctrine of praying for the death of those who stand in “God’s way.” Sometime people mishear, thinking he is him praying for the death of fellow human beings like Kampala city authorities for trying to limit the sound emitted by makeshift churches, but he denies praying for the death of good people.

His deadly prayers so scared some older pastors that they collected recordings that they submitted to the Uganda Communications Commission, since the prayers were aired on a radio and a TV station.

Then there is the enormously wealthy Prophet Samuel Kakande of the Synagogue of Nations who has for a while been dispensing “holy” water at a price five times that of bottled water. He also used to sell bread from his holy bakery at five times the price of an ordinary loaf in town. But this year 2017 he has moved to a higher level, launching “holy” rice, which sells at ten times the price of ordinary rice.

Several of Kampala’s powerful pastors were trained by an expatriate Ghanaian preacher who died in Kampala some three decades ago, and it is widely claimed they scrambled to retain a piece of him, like clothes, hair, finger and toe nails and that they still travel to West Africa to refresh their powers at his tomb.