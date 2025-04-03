Lessons from Israel for African start-ups

Start-ups have perennially faced funding problems in Africa, but in Israel they are investment channels for the government.

Israel has been backing new firms, particularly in the technology sector, with guaranteed funding from the national budget and helps them access foreign markets. The result has been a stream of successful start-ups that are being eyed by global conglomerates.

This model has provided Israeli start-ups with the incubation they need to become sustainable businesses.

But it is not a free lunch. Each start-up model is rigorously vetted, its owners established and its projects identified. Once selected, they receive an initial two years of government support through funding and national guarantees.

“The idea is that when the start-up succeeds, it pays back the money to the government but with no royalties nor interests. If they fail or the business goes under, the funding is considered a grant and the government doesn’t reclaim it,” Brig-Gen (Reserve) Rami Efrati, an expert in cyber strategic methods, told The EastAfrican at the recent CyberTech Tel Aviv, a summit on technological innovations and exhibitions.

Any losses are recouped through the sale of some of the outstanding start-ups.

“Last year, when the top ten founders of unicorns index was published, some came from Tel Aviv University,” said Ran Natanzon, head of innovation and country branding in the Public Diplomacy Division of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Israel has had its euphoric moments. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, acquired cybersecurity company Wiz for $32 billion, one of the biggest tech acquisitions in Israeli’s recent history.

Wiz, though founded in Israel, is headquartered in New York.

Israel is home to 131 unicorns, meaning that one in ten such ventures across the globe is founded in Israel.

Lowest funding level

In 2024, East African start-ups faced significant challenges as investor funding declined sharply. Data from the African Venture Capital Association (AVCA) indicates that venture capital funding in the region plummeted to $196 million in the first nine months of 2024, from $480 million during the same period in 2023. This decline marks the lowest funding level since 2020.

The decline in funding is largely attributed to the retreat of global investors, particularly those from North America, who had opportunistic rather than dedicated investment mandates for Africa. This withdrawal has led venture capitalists to focus more on established companies with high-profile founders, thereby limiting the funds available for early-stage start-ups.

The funding downturn has compelled many start-ups across the continent to scale down operations and streamline processes to remain afloat.

Globally, start-up funding shrank by 15 percent in the quarter to September 2024, but the decline was more pronounced in Africa, where venture capital funding fell faster than in any other part of the world.

The funding challenge will also be affected by the partial exit of start-up funder 54 Collective, which will significantly reduce its programmes in Africa, including Kenya, but retain its $40 million programme for select start-ups.

This challenging environment will force start-ups to adapt by focusing on operational efficiency and exploring alternative funding sources to navigate the current economic landscape.

Meanwhile, in Israel, where tech enthusiasts gathered in the capital last week, experts shared of recent success stories.

While the US has been the go-to market for Israeli start-ups to sell, Harel Ram, CEO of Synergy7, a cybersecurity and tech company in Israel, says it is open to other markets like in the United Arab Emirates.

“We are also working in Singapore and looking for new corporations from America. The good thing with technology is that it’s a universal language, agnostic to where we are working. Wherever there is business, we’ll be there,” Mr Ram told The EastAfrican.

But officials admit that start-ups in Israel are not always successful. For example, the mortality rate of start-ups was as high as 95 percent, prompting the government to offer protection. But, beyond money, corporate governance is needed.

Nowadays, in addition to funding, founders also receive business training and mentoring, as well as support in overcoming market challenges.