Gavi gives Africa 0.5m doses of newly approved Mpox vaccine

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, will purchase 500,000 doses of MVA-BN, the Bavarian Nordic Mpox vaccine, as part of an international effort to combat the outbreak of Mpox in certain parts of Africa.

The purchase is being facilitated by Gavi's First Response Fund, a financial mechanism designed to provide rapid funding for the procurement of vaccines during public health emergencies.

The Alliance said the doses will be delivered to affected countries later this year.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved the MVA-BN vaccine, marking the first pre-qualification of an Mpox vaccine and streamlining the procurement process for international organisations.

"We are committed to working with affected governments and our partners to deploy these vaccines quickly and effectively, and ultimately to build a global stockpile if sufficient funding is secured for Gavi's work through 2030.

We are grateful to our donors for enabling us to respond quickly by committing funds to the First Response Fund before an emergency occurs," said Dr Sania Nishtar, Gavi CEO of Gavi.

In June, the organisation established a $500 million First Response Fund to provide funding for vaccines in health emergencies.

“The doses secured through this agreement will significantly increase the availability of Mpox vaccines for African countries, and we are pleased that Gavi has selected our MVA-BN vaccine, which proved highly effective during the global Mpox outbreak in 2022," said Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic.

Meanwhile, the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa) has requested 10 million doses, but so far only 3.6 million have been secured for the continent, which has reported more than 25,000 suspected cases of Mpox and 723 deaths, mostly in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Between January and August, the DRC recorded nearly 22,000 cases and more than 700 deaths linked to the virus.

Kenya and five other African countries have received 50,000 doses of the ACAM2000 vaccine from Emergent BioSolutions through the humanitarian organisation Direct Relief, in partnership with the WHO and the US government.

As part of the country's preparedness and response plan, Ministry of Health has allocated Ksh6.7 billion ($51.87 million) to deal with the virus in Kenya.

Five confirmed cases have been reported in Taita Taveta, Busia, Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru counties.

As part of the response to contain the outbreak and prevent new cases, Cabinet Secretary for Health Debora Barasa said the ministry had intensified surveillance across the country, activated public health emergency operation centres, and established incident management teams.

At the county level, 25 Mpox facilities for emergency operations have been set up, and public health professionals working under county rapid response teams have been tasked with conducting thorough contact tracing of suspected Mpox cases.

"Surveillance has been intensified throughout the country and at points of entry. More than 300,000 travellers have been screened," Ms Barasa said.