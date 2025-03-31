The path to our prosperity as a bloc is in the water of the Nile

Lake Victoria saw a number of water sprouts in mid-March that baffled our people who don’t have much time for science. Though the violent water towers rising high into the skies were caused by the recent excessive heat that altered atmospheric pressure and intensified wind movements, many this (western) side of the lake explained them off as an encounter of ghosts, as believed to occur when they meet on land causing a whirlwind.

A learned wag at my locale even named the ghosts dueling in the violent marine whirlwind as belonging to former East African presidents Kambarage Nyerere and Amin Dada, whose conflict lasted the entire duration of the former’s entire reign that spanned eight-and-a-quarter years.

The physical turbulence over the world’s largest inland freshwater body may symbolise the state of the global affairs today which don’t smell fresh at all, and serve to remind us of the superior importance of water, compared to stuff which the mighty covet, making thousands die, like oil and expensive minerals. If we reflected on the importance of water, maybe we would see how it binds most in the failing East African Community.

Does it for instance often occur to us that the EAC membership is almost the same as that of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI)? Please note the alphabetical order listing 11-strong member states starts with Burundi and ends with Uganda.

Dare list them in any other order and the ensuing argument may derail whatever business members had met to handle. Also remember the world’s most endowed state is DR Congo; not DRC!

NBI countries also comprise EAC without Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea. The failing EAC just needs to keep Somalia then admit the four (admitting Eritrea would enable Ethiopia’s premier Abiy Ahmed to keep his 2019 Nobel Prize for Peace in Peace) and you get a realistic community intractably linked by Nile “circulatory” system, justifiably retaining the geographically correct name as East Africa.

The EAC NBI merger could even end the shameful non-payment of membership dues (to both). For why should eight countries belong to two organisations that are about economic cooperation and sharing resources in a civilised way?

Talking of civilised ways, do all who talk of civilisation starting on the Egyptian banks of River Nile (where for example Pharaohs’ bodies were embalmed for centuries) know that some of the amazing stuff was adopted from upstream where bark-cloth was used for respectful repose of the dead?

Today, hearing EAC/NBI countries begging for billions of dollars promised for climate funding makes you wonder if African dignity still exists in our big offices.

Does any NBI/EAC official sincerely believe that the fantasy billions that accumulate by the hundreds every year they meet for Climate talks will ever be disbursed to African capitals? Or are they agitating in the hope that they will be invited for some meeting to “further discuss” the matter?

Amid the excitement about carbon credits (actually coming to its tail end around now) are the poor in upstream NBI aware that public forests are being grabbed so the new owners, wearing saintly faces, can claim to have preserved them as they proceed to harvest as much wood as they quickly can?

NBI, already with a population of 600 million people has everything a sane state would need to generate prosperity for everybody. It is all linked by the waterway, and member’s immediate concern would be how to make it all navigable.

With today’s knowledge open sourcing, they do not have to ask external moneylenders “to fund the feasibility study” which would raise a huge loan price tag and trigger a hundred busybodies to hold a hundred meetings “to arrange hundred billion-dollar funding” and so on the familiar talk would flow.