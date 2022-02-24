Global leaders criticise Russia over attack on Ukraine

By VINCENT OWINO More by this Author

World leaders have condemned Russia’s assault on Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin announced military operations in the eastern side of the country.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a Tweet, “President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.”

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. This conflict must stop now,” he added.

In a statement, US president Joe Biden also denounced Russia’s actions saying, “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

President Biden said in a tweet that he received a distress call from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky asking him to rally world leaders to “speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine.”

In a tweet, United Kingdom’s Prime Minister said the UK and its allies will respond “decisively” to Moscow’s choice of “a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.”

Advertisement

The European Council has also called an emergency meeting later on Thursday, in which EU leaders will discuss the crisis and further sanctions they can impose against Russia.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and his counterpart of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, have released a joint press statement condemning Russia’s actions saying it “has no place in the 21st century.”

“We call on Russia to immediately cease the hostilities, withdraw its military from Ukraine and fully respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence,” the statement reads.

Two days ago, the EU announced a set of sanctions that directly targeted banks that finance Russia’s military and those involved in Russia’s decision to recognise two regions in Ukraine as independent.

President von der Leyen has announced that the EU will issue a new set a sanctions against Russia following the escalation of the conflict.