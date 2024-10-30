Zimbabwe ruling party pushes extended term for Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu-PF has passed a controversial resolution seeking to amend the country’s constitution that could see President Emmerson Mnangagwa extend his term by two years.

The resolution at the party’s annual congress last weekend came after months of campaigns by Zanu-PF to remove the two five-year presidential term limits on the constitution.

It came even as President Mnangagwa, on three occasions this year, stated that he will retire when his term ends in 2028. But the manoeuvres by his loyalists pushing for the term extension could suggest that they have his blessings, however.

The party says it resolved that “(President Mnangagwa’ s term of office as president of the Republic of Zimbabwe and first secretary of Zanu-PF be extended beyond 2028 to 2030.”

“The party and government should, therefore, set in motion the necessary amendments to the national constitution so as to give effect to this resolution.”

Amending the constitution to remove the presidential term limits will be a daunting task for the ageing leader, who will need a referendum before the 2028 elections.

The party’s decision is not endorsed by everyone associated with the government, however. Sources told The EastAfrican that the military, which catapulted him into power after a coup that toppled long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017, is against it.

His deputy Constantino Chiwenga, who led the coup as army commander, is one of the few ruling party top leaders who have not publicly backed the campaign.

Former finance minister Tendai Biti said the 82-year-old president is determined to hang on to power despite his public utterances.

“The third term agenda is alive and kicking,” said Mr Biti, who was involved in the crafting of the 2023 draft that introduced the presidential term limits.

“It is gross naivete to think Zanu-PF will not pursue this project to the end. This means that Zimbabwe faces its biggest existential threat since the 1980s massacres in southern parts of the country.”

Mr Biti, a veteran opposition politician and constitutional law expert, said the Zanu-PF resolution was a “disastrous polemic.”

“We have consistently argued that the third term agenda is a retrograde ambition that will push Zimbabwe to the brink of conflict,” he said. “The overwhelming majority of Zimbabweans are decisively opposed to this. Term limits offer protection against autocratic hegemony and those who lived 38 long years of abuse under Mugabe must surely understand the importance of term limits.”

Mr Mugabe became Zimbabwe’s first post-independence leader in 1980 and ruled with an iron fist until he was toppled by the military.

President Mnangagwa, who was his confidante since the country’s 1970s war of liberation, masterminded the coup. He promised a “new and unfolding democracy,” but he is now accused of being a worse autocrat.

In his seven years in power, he has jailed dozens of opposition activists and introduced draconian laws that critics say are a way of entrenching his power.

Walter Mzembi, who was Mr Mugabe’s last foreign affairs minister, said the Zanu-PF resolution was choreographed.

“Eventually the reluctant Mnangagwa will be nudged and persuaded to accept the people’s will,” said Mr Mzembi, who has been living in exile since the coup.

“The scenario papers were produced way back and are ready to be actualised on the back of this much awaited conference resolution. They include a 2030 two-year extension, a 2024 third term scenario and a 2038 scenario including a 10-year moratorium on elections to allow recovery and consolidation of the economy as an excuse.”

Lovemore Madhuku, a constitutional law expert, said amending the constitution to remove the presidential term limits could prove a daunting task for Zanu-PF politically and legally.

“From a legal point of view, I don’t think they even know what is required,” Prof Madhuku said. “They are likely to be making one blunder after another, as they cannot succeed legally. In other words, they do not have the capacity to understand what the constitution requires for them to remove the two terms limit. That is the first problem they face.”

He said the party does not have enough political support to win a referendum on the term limits.

Critics say President Mnangagwa has largely failed to deliver on his promises to turn around Zimbabwe’s economy after two decades.

The country continues to suffer an unstable currency, acute power and food shortages.

Over seven million Zimbabweans will this year rely on food handouts after one of the worst droughts in decades and unemployment remains high, as businesses shut down due to the bad economic situation.

Eldred Masunungure, a Harare-based political analyst, said the military is likely to have the final say.

“It is more likely that the matter will be settled through negotiations among the gladiators in the party and, critically, the military,” Mr Masunungure said. “This is not just a party matter. The military has a strong vested interest in how the issue is settled and will be at the negotiating table when the matter is discussed to its finality.”

General Chiwenga’ s intent to take over from President Mnangagwa has also faced resistance from the president’s loyalists.

President Mnangagwa last year won a controversial re-election in polls that observer missions, including those from Africa, said did not meet regional standards, as his opponents were prevented from campaigning.

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) team termed the polls unfair, sparking a diplomatic spat between Zimbabwe and Zambia, which was then the SADC chair.

Zimbabwe has a history of disputed elections that stretches back to the early years of the country’s independence in 1980.