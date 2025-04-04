SADC pushes for Western Sahara independence

Southern African countries have stepped up their lobbying for the independence of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) with a pact to support the territory’s “pursuit of decolonisation and self-determination.”

The 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the SADR, which governs a portion Western Sahara from exile, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on April 2, 2025, which they described as a significant milestone.

Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, was annexed by Morocco in 1975 and since then has been a subject of a long running dispute between Rabat and the indigenous people led by the Polisario Front. It is recognised by the African Union (AU), but Rabat has since pushed back its independence quest by offering autonomy instead.

An earlier proposed referendum was never held after the two sides disagreed on who was eligible to vote: natives or any resident.

Morocco’s lobbying, including its re-admission into AU, has seen the US recognise Rabat sovereignty over the entire territory of Western Sahara known to have phosphate reserves and has rich fishing grounds off its coast.

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi, who signed the MoU with Western Sahara’s permanent representative to the regional bloc Bah El Mad Abdellah in Botswana’s capital Gaborone, said the agreement was meant to materialise resolutions of a Declaration on the SADC Solidarity Conference with Western Sahara held in South Africa in 2019.

The declaration described Western Sahara as “the only territory in Africa under colonial rule and (subsequently expresses) support for the self-determination and decolonisation of the region whilst urging Morocco to respect colonial borders, as they existed at the time of independence, as enshrined in the AU Constitutive Act.”

Through the declaration, SADC also pledged to support United Nations and AU efforts towards a mutually acceptable political settlement on the Western Sahara issue.

The regional bloc also undertook to raise the issue of Western Sahara in all multilateral fora and bilateral engagements with international partners.

Mr Magosi said SADC would not neglect the plight of the people of Western Sahara “and their ultimate hope of exercising their right to self-determination.”

He said Western Sahara “remained the only territory in Africa under colonial rule as inscribed in the UN and decolonisation list of non-self-governing territories.”

Ambassador Abdellah said they were optimistic that SADC, with its history of anti-colonial struggle, would leverage diplomatic channels, promote awareness and apply pressure on international bodies to help Western Sahara to amplify its quest for independence.

Morocco quit the AU (formerly known as Organisation for African Unity (OAU)) in 1984, accusing it and its member states of siding with Western Sahara after the OAU recognised it as a member state. Rabat also boycotted further mediation efforts by the continental body.