Will SADC extend its peace mission in Congo?

Southern African leaders are meeting in Harare to review the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo almost a year after the regional bloc deployed a peacekeeping force there.

The leaders are expected to receive a report on the progress of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), which was deployed on December 15, 2023 for a one-year mandate.

The meeting was originally billed to focus on the Mozambique’s post-election crisis, where rights groups say dozens of people have been killed during protests. But the agenda prepared by experts and Council of Ministers shows that the extra-ordinary summit will now primarily focus on the DRC.

Zimbabwe announced last week that the summit was “to address issues of regional significance,” including the October 9 elections in Mozambique.

Elias Magosi, Southern African Development Community (Sadc) executive secretary, said SAMIDRC has largely been successful in dealing with instability in eastern DRC caused by the emergence of armed groups such as M23.

“Since the deployment of the SAMIDRC, the security situation in the mission’s area of operation remains relatively calm as a result of a series of political and diplomatic initiatives undertaken over the past four months, including the two-week humanitarian truce that was reached in July this and a ceasefire deal reached between the governments of Rwanda and the DRC on August 4 this year,” Mr Magosi told a Sadc Council.

But he said eastern DRC remained a source of regional concern which required constant monitoring.

“I am confident that this meeting will be a step forward in our collective effort to consolidate the gains we have made since the deployment of the SAMIDRC in December 2023 ensuring that we do not only address the security challenges of the DRC, but allow the DRC, a country rich in resources, to fully exploit its potential for the prosperity of its people,” Mr Magosi said.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Sadc chair, will also be briefed about Botswana’s recent elections and Namibia’s polls set for next week.

Aaron Murwira, Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs minister, said the summit will make recommendations on the SAMIDRC’s future.

“We are concerned with the security and humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Prof Murwira said. “Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters who have been internally displaced. It is, therefore, important that we take urgent and decisive measures to bring lasting peace and stability to the lives of the people in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.”

Humanitarian organisations say the conflict in eastern DRC, particularly in North Kivu province, has caused more than 1,000 deaths and displaced more than six million people, which makes it Africa’s worst displacement crisis.

According to a World Food Programme report for October, the “security situation in eastern DRC has remained dire, putting pressure on the increase in humanitarian needs particularly in the four eastern provinces of North Kivu, Ituri, South Kivu and Tanganyika.”

“Despite the US-brokered humanitarian truce and Luanda Process declared ceasefire in July and August, there has been sporadic activity by non-state armed groups in different localities across the eastern provinces forcing people to leave their homes, affecting access and humanitarian operations,” the WFP added.