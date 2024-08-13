What Africa can do to reduce dependence on food imports

By VICTOR KIPROP More by this Author

Dr Birungi Korutaro is an agribusiness specialist with more than 14 years of experience in markets development, value chain analysis and development, including formulating agriculture and tourism related investment operations in East and South Africa.

Africa is now the most food import-dependent region in the world, dedicating more than 13 per cent of its import expenditure on food and agricultural commodities, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). How can this trend be reversed?

First, we need to deliberately promote local food production. For instance, at a policy level, the East African Rice Development Strategy that Kilimo Trust has been involved in developing with the East African Community Secretariat is addressing rice self-sufficiency to reduce the approximately 800,000 tonnes of rice, worth over $300 million, imported yearly.

By 2021, for instance, interventions under our competitive African Rice Initiative in East Africa achieved a reduction of over 20 per cent in rice imports in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, while increasing volumes traded within the region from 202,000 tonnes to over 330,000 tonnes. Kenya increased imports from EAC by more than 200,000 tonnes.

Beyond policy, adopting modern farming techniques such as irrigation, use of high-yielding varieties or breeds, and improved crop/animal management and other climate smart practices, access to credit, training, and extension services are vital.

Public and private sector investments should support all stakeholders involved in production, processing, distribution and marketing to create efficient and sustainable food systems. Accurate real time data on produced and aggregated volumes, coupled with crisp understanding of consumer consumption patterns are critical for effective planning.

Agriculture is both a contributor and victim of climate change, how can agriculture adapt to climate change?

Adapting agriculture to climate change is already underway, although there's room for more progress. Climate-smart agriculture practices, such as crop rotation and agroforestry, are being promoted by governments, private sector, development partners and organisations like Kilimo Trust. National research organisations in EAC in partnership with development partners are also investing in developing and promoting climate-resilient crop varieties.

Advancements in technology, like using precision techniques or satellite imagery and weather monitoring, are vital to make timely and informed decisions about production, harvesting as well as pest and diseases control.

To achieve long-term sustainability, a balance must be struck between meeting today's food needs and protecting resources for future generations. Collaboration among governments, communities, researchers, private sector and others is crucial. Holistic strategies that integrate sustainability and climate resilience across the food system are needed, supported by policymakers.

How do soils contribute to the development of a sustainable agri-food system, and what practices can be implemented to enhance soil health for long-term agricultural productivity?

To enhance soil health, farmers are encouraged to adopt regenerative agriculture practices such as conservation agriculture and integrated soil fertility management, using a combination of organic and inorganic fertilisers, and crop rotation.

Other regenerative practices include cover cropping and integrating agroforestry into agricultural systems to improve soil fertility, moisture retention, and biodiversity, while also providing additional income for farmers.

With more young people becoming involved in agriculture, what benefits do you see in their increased participation?

According to FAO, the average age of a farmer in sub-Saharan Africa is 50 years. Therefore, it is a positive sign that more young people are getting involved in agriculture to ensure the sector's sustainability through fresh perspectives and innovative solutions, and driving technological advancements and new business models. Empowering the youth can lead to increased engagement in decision-making and policy processes, shaping a more inclusive and responsive agricultural sector.

What is Kilimo Trust doing to help countries build food security in the face of climate change?

Some of our initiatives include working with farmers in over 15 value chains to adopt climate-smart practices that enhance soil health, increase crop yields, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, we support farmer cooperatives, processors and traders to improve the production, processing, and marketing of locally grown food products.