US issues travel advisory, cites fear of possible terror attack in Kenya

As Kenya this month holds anniversaries for the major terrorist attacks that has rocked the country in the past, including the 9/11 attack and the September 21, 2013 Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi, the US has once again alerted its citizens who reside in the nation of a new terror advisory.

“While attacks can occur at any time, concerns are heightened in proximity to anniversaries of prior terrorist attacks, such as September 11, the September 21 Westgate Mall attack,” the embassy said in a Friday advisory.

Equally, the embassy says a first anniversary of the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel (October 7, 2023) is nearing.

“The US Embassy in Nairobi reminds US citizens in Kenya that they should exercise increased caution due to the risks of terrorism and kidnapping. Locations frequented by US citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be targets to terrorists,” it stated.

As a precaution, the embassy advises US citizens to remain vigilant in areas frequented by tourists, review their personal security plans, monitor local media, avoid areas where protests and demonstrations are taking place, avoid crowds and keep a low profile.

The British High Commission in Kenya reinforced the US Embassy's advice.

In an advisory revised on September 13, the High Commission reproduced the US Embassy's warning on its website, as it reiterated that there are areas bordering Somalia where its citizens could have their travel insurance invalidated if they ignore its advice and visit them.