Uganda in talks to rescue citizens in Ukraine

By NELSON NATURINDA More by this Author

Uganda is engaging state and non-state actors to help rescue its citizens stranded in Ukraine as the war between Kyiv and Moscow enters the fifth day.

Kampala urged Ugandans facing danger to remain calm as the Foreign Affairs ministry gets them help.

An official from Uganda’s embassy in Moscow said he could not comment on the situation and referred the reporter to the Foreign Affairs office in Kampala.

Speaking to The EastAfrican on Tuesday afternoon, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Amb Alfred Nnam said the ministry was following the events and had given instructions to its missions in Berlin, Moscow, and Hungary to keep in constant contact with Ugandans in Ukraine until Kampala finds a solution.

“The situation is tough and we are weighing our options regarding the Ugandans there,” he said.

Amb Nnam added that there is no actual data on how many Ugandans were in Ukraine, adding that many people do not value the importance of registering with the embassy when they are abroad. However, reports indicate that about 100 Ugandans are stranded in Kyiv.

He said the embassy in Moscow had been in touch with the students’ leaders in Ukraine and is in constant communication with them as Uganda works with international partners to evacuate them.