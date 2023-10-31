Tanzania police issues ultimatum to owners of illegal firearms

By XINHUA More by this Author

Tanzanian police on Monday warned owners of illegal firearms to voluntarily surrender them before the deadline of midnight local time on Tuesday.

A statement by the Tanzania Police Force said after the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms elapses, the police will launch a fierce crackdown on owners of illegal firearms, warning that those found in possession of firearms will be prosecuted in court.

"Police are appealing to illegal owners of firearms to surrender them to local government authorities or police stations voluntarily before they face the music," said the statement signed by David Misime, police spokesperson.

On August 30, the police announced a new crackdown on illegal firearms, demanding that those owning the arms illegally should voluntarily surrender them to the police within two months from September 1 to October 31.

Minister of Home Affairs Hamad Masauni said owners of illegal firearms who fail to surrender them voluntarily during the two-month period will be prosecuted.

In November 2022, the police destroyed 6,208 firearms that were surrendered by citizens who owned them illegally. The firearms, including pistols, rifles, shotguns, and submachine guns, were surrendered during a crackdown from September 5 to October 31, 2022.