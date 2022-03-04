Tanzania opposition leader Mbowe freed after DPP drops terror charge

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Tanzania's opposition leader Freeman Mbowe and his three co-accused were on Friday set free two days after religious leaders urged the government to drop all the charges.

On Friday, the director of public prosecutions filed a motion of no intent to proceed with the case at the High Court Division of Corruption and Economic Sabotage Offences, dropping the terrorism charges against them.

Read: Religious leaders in Tanzania want Mbowe case dropped, ask Samia to intervene

“The court is informed by Director of Public Prosecutions on behalf of the Republic that he will not further prosecute Freeman Nbowe and three others for the offences of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, providing funds to commit terrorist acts, participating in a terrorist meeting and possession of property for commission of terrorist acts,” reads the released Nolle Prosequi sheet.

Mbowe, the Chadema chairman, and his co-accused were facing six charges, including conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism.

Also read: Hope for better relations as Samia meets opposition leader Tundu Lissu

Advertisement

Mbowe alone faces a separate charge of financing acts of terrorism in the Economic Sabotage Case Number 16 of 2021 at the High Court’s Corruption and Economic Crimes Division.



