Somalis protest against al-Shabaab after deadly hotel attack

By XINHUA

Hundreds of Somalis, including senior government officials, staged a peaceful demonstration in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Monday to denounce the extremist group al-Shabaab following last Friday's deadly hotel attack in which 37 people were killed.

Gathering at the Lido Beach View, where the attack took place, demonstrators carried anti-al-Shabaab placards condemning the group's atrocities. Chanting defiant slogans such as "We don't want al-Shabaab", "We don't like killers", and "The people of Mogadishu are not afraid of al-Shabaab", they showed solidarity with those killed and 247 others injured in the attack.

Among the demonstrators were survivors, ministers and officials who vowed not to be intimidated by terrorism and called on Somalis to unite and work with security agencies to combat terrorism.

"We came here to Lido Beach to show solidarity with victims of the hotel attack and to let our enemy (al-Shabaab) know that we will not be intimidated," said Hassan Abdi, a protester.

The attack began at 10pm on August 2 when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the entrance to the Lido Beach View.

After the initial blast, five other attackers stormed the area, where many residents were engaged in activities such as eating, swimming and walking.

Police spokesman Aden said security forces quickly engaged and eliminated the attackers on the ground, capturing one who was driving a car packed with explosives. One soldier was killed and another wounded in the operation.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said killed 54 people.

Lido Beach, a popular hangout, has picturesque beach hotels and restaurants that attract many Somalis who enjoy spending time with loved ones along the scenic coastline. Militants have attacked several beach restaurants along Lido Beach in the past. A recent attack last year claimed the lives of more than 10 people.

Analysts say the Mogadishu beachfront attacks underline the terrorist network's determination to reassert its authority in the Somali capital after being weakened by African Union troops.