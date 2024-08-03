Al Shabaab kills 8, injures 28 in Mogadishu beach hotel, ambulance service says

By REUTERS More by this Author

At least eight people were killed and 28 others injured in an explosion on popular beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Friday evening, an ambulance service said, an attack blamed by Somali state media on the militant Islamist group Al Shabaab.

Dr Abdikadir Abdirahmman, director of Aamin ambulance, gave the casualty numbers, adding that the toll could rise.

State news agency Somalia National News Agency (Sonna) said that in addition five attackers from Al Shabaab had been killed by security forces while a sixth had blown himself up during the assault.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab, which has claimed similar attacks in the past.

Read: Somali militiamen seize heavy weapons after looting convoy

The explosion occurred while residents were swimming on Lido beach, former prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire said on his X account.

Advertisement

"The fact that the terrorist attack coincides with this night when the beach is the most congested shows the hostility of the terrorists to the Somali people," he said.

Videos posted on X showed bodies lying on the beach in the dark, and people running to safety.

Al Shabaab controlled a vast area of Somalia before being pushed back in government counteroffensives since 2022.

However, the militants remain capable of launching significant attacks on government, commercial, and military targets.