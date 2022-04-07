Somalia expels AU envoy Francisco Madeira

By ABDULKADIR KHALIF More by this Author

Somalia on Wednesday expelled the Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson for Somalia (SRCC), Francisco Madeira, over claims of misconduct.

In a letter dated April 6, Prime Minister Hussein Roble notified the African Union Commission Chairperson that the Somali Government had declared the Mozambican diplomat persona non grata for "engaging in acts that are incompatible with his status and is ordered to leave Somalia within 48 hours."

No details of the alleged acts were given by the Prime Minister. But the move came five months after Madeira’s deputy, Ugandan diplomat Simon Mulongo, was shown the door after being accused of similar acts last year.