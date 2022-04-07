Advertisement

Somalia expels AU envoy Francisco Madeira

Thursday April 07 2022
Francisco Madeira.

Francisco Madeira, the Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson for Somalia (SRCC), has been asked to leave Mogadishu. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

Summary

  • No details of the alleged acts were given by the Prime Minister. But the move came five months after Madeira’s deputy, Ugandan diplomat Simon Mulongo, was shown the door after being accused of similar acts last year.
By ABDULKADIR KHALIF

Somalia on Wednesday expelled the Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson for Somalia (SRCC), Francisco Madeira, over claims of misconduct.

In a letter dated April 6, Prime Minister Hussein Roble notified the African Union Commission Chairperson that the Somali Government had declared the Mozambican diplomat persona non grata for "engaging in acts that are incompatible with his status and is ordered to leave Somalia within 48 hours."

No details of the alleged acts were given by the Prime Minister. But the move came five months after Madeira’s deputy, Ugandan diplomat Simon Mulongo, was shown the door after being accused of similar acts last year.  

