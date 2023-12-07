Somalia army kills 33 Al Shabaab militants in central region

By XINHUA More by this Author

Somali National Army (SNA) backed by local forces on Thursday killed 33 Al Shabaab militants and injured several others in a special operation near Harardhere town in central Somalia, officials said.

Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala said that the forces targeted a primary base of the militant group, resulting in casualties, destroyed the Al Shabaab command center and seized weapons cache.

"We thank the role of the local forces and SNA in neutralising the terrorists in the area," Al-Adala said.

He added that the government is committed to sustaining operations against Al Shabaab militants in Central Somalia to ensure that security prevails throughout the country.

Al Shabaab militants did not comment on the latest military operations in Central Somalia under Galmudug State. The latest operation came two days after the government forces backed by international partners killed 60 Al Shabaab fighters near Halgan town in the central region.

The government's campaign to regain control of the country comes after the UN Security Council last week lifted a 31-year arms embargo on Somalia.