Sadc extends Congo security mission for another year

Southern African Development Community (Sadc) leaders have extended the bloc’s peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by one year, amid concerns about a growing humanitarian crisis caused by the raging civil war.

The Sadc Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) was deployed on December 15, 2023 and was due to expire next month.

According to a communique released after the summit, the regional leaders, who met at an extraordinary summit in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, “expressed concern at the continued deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the country.”

“(The) summit extended the mandate of the Sac Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo by one year, continuing the regional response to address the prevailing unstable security situation in eastern DRC,” the communique said.

“(The) summit reiterated the regional commitment expressed in the Sadc Mutual Defence Pact that, ‘an armed attack against one shall be deemed a threat to regional peace and security’, and commended member States for demonstrating the spirit of collective regional solidarity through continued contribution and support to the SAMIDRC.”

The regional leaders said they welcomed the continued efforts of the African Union Peace and Security Council, and the United Nations Security Council “in exploring various options to support the SAMIDRC.”

They also thanked Angolan President João Lourenço for helping to broker a ceasefire between the DRC and Rwanda.

“(The) summit condemned the persistent violations of the ceasefire established on 4 August 2024 and called on all parties to fully adhere to their obligations to preserve peace and security in the region,” the communique added.

“(The) summit called for enhanced coordinated efforts towards a peaceful and sustainable resolution of the conflict in the eastern DRC among all relevant stakeholders within the joint framework on coordination and harmonisation of peace initiatives and processes in the eastern DRC as agreed at the Quadripartite Summit held on 27 June 2023 in Luanda, Republic of Angola.”

Mozambique chaos

The Harare summit was originally billed to focus on the Mozambique post-election crisis where human rights groups say dozens of people have been killed during protests, but the issue was eventually relegated to the periphery.

Outgoing Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi briefed his counterparts “on the post-election political and security situation in the country.”

The summit resolved to work with “Mozambique in ensuring peace, security and stability through the relevant structures of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.”

“Summit extended condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Mozambique for the lives lost during the post-election violence,” the communique said.

Zimbabwe last week had announced that the summit was called “to address issues of regional significance”, including the disputed October 9 elections in Mozambique that sparked deadly protests after the opposition rejected the outcome.

The agenda was, however, changed under unclear circumstances to focus on eastern DRC.

Humanitarian organisations say the ongoing conflict in the eastern part of the DRC, particularly in North Kivu province, has caused over 1,000 deaths and displaced more than six million people, which makes it Africa’s worst displacement crisis.