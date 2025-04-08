Rwanda’s Kagame accuses West of bias in sanctions

President Paul Kagame has once again castigated Western powers for taking sides with forces that target Tutsi in the Great Lakes region, and blamed them for the endless conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Launching the 31st commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, the Rwandan leader said threats by some Western powers to sanction his country would not deter him from doing what is right.

“You have your own issues to deal with, go and deal with your own issues and leave me to mine,” he said.

“These people … at the UN… they are there at these Western capitals, everywhere, ganging up against Rwanda.”

President Kagame used this moment to highlight the plight of Tutsis who continue to be targeted and killed in eastern DRC, partly blaming their predicament on Western countries that side with those persecuting them.

He blamed the poverty in Congo on plunder by leaders, to which the West has turned a blind eye.

“You find billionaires in a sea of poverty, millions of people going hungry and their leaders are billionaires, money that has been stolen from the resources of these people. And these are the ones received in Western capitals and praised. When Rwanda is being crucified at the UN, everywhere these are the ones who show up and everybody else is doing their bidding,” the Rwanda leader said.

He accused some European countries of not only siding with the DRC but also doing its bidding.

“They don’t talk, these ones don’t even say a thing -- there’s somebody to say it for them. Even in meetings where solutions are being sought and crafted they are absent because somebody else is there. Somebody has agents, pays them, orders them to go preaching hate speech.”