Pope Francis pushed for peace in Congo and Juba, but they turned a deaf ear

Congolese and South Sudanese this week joined the world in mourning Pope Francis, who died early in the week.

As he is buried on Saturday, citizens of the two countries that formed the itinerary of his last trip on African soil couldn’t help but feel a tinge of guilt.

Pope Francis visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from January 31 to February 3, 2023, as part of a larger trip to Africa that also included South Sudan, where he urged the leadership of the two nations to embrace peace. This was his first visit to the DRC since 1985.

He died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta, without seeing the fruit of the great effort he made to bring the warring sides together during the apostolic tour Peace Pilgrimage.

If anything, at the time of his death, the tensions were higher in both nations than when he toured them.

In the DR Congo, violence has spread in the east as the rebel movement AFC/M23 took control of vast territory in the resource-rich North and South Kivu provinces.

In the Congolese capital Kinshasa, Pope Francis met survivors and victims of the atrocities of the war in eastern DRC and heard emotional testimonies from victims of violence in North and South Kivu and Ituri since the late 1990s.

Men, women and children, some with amputated arms took turns to testify about their woes.

Women narrated how they had been made sexual slaves by rebels or armed groups, and many had seen their relatives killed or mutilated in front of them.

The Pope was “shocked by this inhumane violence.” He said that “the violence has gone on long enough, and it must stop”.

He condemned “armed violence, the massacres and the bloody and illegal exploitation of Congo’s wealth and the attempt to partition the country”.

“The war is fuelled by internal and external forces for profit and advantage,” the Holy Father said, describing the war as “partisan struggles where ethnic and territorial dynamics are intertwined”.

In reference to the conflict with its neighbour Rwanda, Pope Francis urged “all those who live in the DRC to commit themselves to building a better future”.

As he celebrated Mass at the Ndolo Airport attended by President Félix Tshisekedi and the political class he said: “Peace will not fall from the sky… A new future will come about if the other, whether Tutsi or Hutu, is no longer an adversary or enemy, but a brother or sister”.

This was a clear reference to part played by the M23 rebels, a Tutsi-led group, in the conflict. Knowing the context of escalation between the DRC and its neighbour Rwanda and even the distrust that some in Congo have of Uganda, the Pope said that “a neighbour is a brother”.

“Brothers and sisters, your neighbours are your brothers. All your neighbours are your brothers, whether they are Burundians, Ugandans or Rwandans,” Francis said.

“Peace is possible, let us believe in it and work for it. This country will not have peace until it is achieved in its eastern part,” he added.

One can only imagine his disappointment when war broke out in the Kivus early this year.

“Kissed our feet”

On February 3, 2023, the Holy Father set off for Juba, whose leaders he had been engaging with to end the animosity that had borne a five-year civil war that dissipated with the signing of the 2018 peace deal.

Pope Francis earlier in 2019 invited President Salva Kiir and his nemesis First Vice-President Riek Machar to the Vatican where he kissed their feet in a rare gesture imploring them to embrace peace.

Soon after returning back from the Vatican following the meeting with the Pope, President Kiir told his country’s parliament in Juba, that he was shocked and shaken by the Pope’s gesture.

“I was shocked and trembled when His Holiness the Pope kissed our feet. It was a blessing and can be a curse if we play games with the lives of our people,” President Kiir told parliament then.

The Pope, through his envoy, Monsignor Mark Kadima, organised the two to visit the Vatican.

Pope Francis meets the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, during a private audience at the Vatican on March 16, 2019. Photo credit: AFP

The cleric, who is now bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bungoma, Kenya, had been First Counsellor (Chargé d’Affaires) of the nunciature in South Sudan.

He remembers the meeting in which the Pope urged President Kiir and Machar and other South Sudanese leaders to embrace peace.

“The two leaders promised to work together for the sake of peace and it is during this time that Pope Francis planned to visit South Sudan, which he did in 2023,” the bishop said. “One could see that Pope Francis really wanted peace in South Sudan.”

“That he kissed the feet of the two leaders, kneeling, shows how he could go all the way to seek peace. That was a very radical gesture for the Holy See. His trips around the world were to create solidarity,” saidRev Paul Musawa, a Catholic priest in Bungoma Diocese.

Pope Francis kneels to kiss the feet of South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit at the papal residence Santa Marta in the Vatican on April 11, 2019. Photo credit: AFP

“He meant a lot to the world, not only Catholics. He stood for values that cut across humanity. He stood for human dignity. He stood for the poorest. He was able to visit people even in their humble abode,” added Bishop Joseph Obanyi of Kakamega.

In 2018, the Vatican established a nunciature in South Sudan and Msgr Mark Kadima, was appointed to run it.

The Vatican established diplomatic relations with South Sudan in 2013, two years after it became independent.

Kiir and Machar’s visit to the Vatican was aimed at deepening relations between South Sudan and the Vatican, and the two leaders briefed the pontiff on the implementation of the 2018 peace process, which he was keen to see go to fruition.

The Pope made reference to the various elements of the important peace agreement that the government and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM – IO), the main rebel group, reached in Addis Ababa on September 12, 2018.

He had Caritas Internationalis provide aid to the war-stricken people of South Sudan and repeatedly called on the international community to make greater and renewed efforts to find a solution to the conflict that has left half of the country’s 7.3 million people hungry every day.

The Tumaini talks, the Nairobi process that brought together the various stakeholders in the South Sudan peace process were initially championed by the Sant’Egidio, a Christian community born in 1968, right after the second Vatican Council.

The Community of Sant’Egidio had been hosting peace talks between the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) of South Sudan, the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance-South Sudan United Front/Army (SSOMA SSUF/A) and SSOMA-Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SSOMA Real SPLM).

Later the talks were transferred to Nairobi and Kenyan renowned mediator Lt-Gen(rtd) Lazaro Sumbeiywo was chosen to lead them.

But the TgoNU is limping with cracks emerging after the arrest of Dr Machar over violence by militia related to him and government troops and the ensuing uncertainty has thrown into disarray, the Nairobi talks, which the Pope had endorsed.

Of key concern is that the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS)— on which Tumaini Initiative was anchored— has been violated.

Meanwhile, Machar remains in custody as the political pact unravels.