No compensation for returning refugees, Kenya says

Kenya’s government says it will not compensate citizens returning from foreign asylum, but it will facilitate their return and re-integration into the society.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, said there is no policy providing for compensation for refugees, when he appeared before the Senate on Wednesday.

He argued that the responsibility of the government is to ensure that returnees are safe, not discriminated against, and are provided with basic services to avoid another cycle of displacement.

He said the government would identify settlements for the returning refugees or exiles, in coordination with local authorities, and guarantee their safety and security in resettlement areas.

Some Kenyans who have lived in Uganda since the 2008 post-election violence have demanded compensation to return home.

“With regards to compensation, the government only facilitates return and re-integration into the Kenyan society for any Kenyan refugee granted asylum by any country. No compensation is paid by the government for any returning Kenyans,” Mr Mudavadi said.

The minister spoke as questions emerged on whether Kenyans rendered refugees by political violence or forced to seek exile to avoid political persecution, could be recompensed.

Marsabit Senator Mohamed Chute had asked if the government would compensate refugees currently living in Magatho and Dilo towns in Ethiopia.

The senator also sought to know the exact number of Kenyan refugees in the two Ethiopian towns as well as the circumstances of their displacement and what the government was doing to facilitate their repatriation.

Some 5,643 Kenyan Boranas from 500 families, among them 3,385 children, fled Kenya to seek asylum in Ethiopia due to inter-ethnic conflicts in North Horr, Marsabit County, in 2000, in what became known as the Turbi massacre.

The conflict between Borana and Gabra ethnic groups was over natural resources, grazing lands, contested territorial boundaries and local political dynamics.

Mr Mudavadi noted that some 4,993 refugees, who have lived in Ethiopia since 2005, have expressed willingness to return to Kenya, but he noted that facilitation of their return would take time as it would require a formal engagement between the governments of Kenya and Ethiopia as well as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The process, Mr Mudavadi added, would entail an internal survey, visits, identification of settlement areas, signing of voluntary repatriation forms and other bureaucratic processes.

“This option may not be immediate, as it requires time,” Mr Mudavadi said.

Appearing to dampen the hopes of the refugees, he pointed out that UNHCR prefers self-organised return, where their role would be limited to provision of information and funding to facilitate the return.

“This option requires the government of Kenya to facilitate receiving and resettlement of the repatriated individuals,” he said.

He said there were a number of concerns that need to be addressed before repatriation, including where the displaced persons will return, how they will be accommodated, provision of support until they are fully integrated, safety and security in the resettlement areas, formal reception and material safety of the younger generation born in Ethiopia.