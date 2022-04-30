Kibaki's final farewell: Kenya's ex-president to be buried in Nyeri

By VALERIE KOGA More by this Author

Kenya's former president Mwai Kibaki is set to be buried in Othaya in Nyeri County, central Kenya today.

Early in the morning, the cortege left Nairobi for Nyeri.

Kibaki, who died on April 21 aged 90, was given a State funeral in Nairobi on Friday with Catholic Archbishop of Nyeri, Anthony Muheria, leading the requiem mass.

Kibaki was the third head of state in Kenya's history, serving from December 2002 to April 2013.